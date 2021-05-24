(Style)
Found: The Best Accessory To Upgrade Your Jeans And Tee Look
Re-entry style made easy.
You aren’t instantly fluent the first time you learn a new language, it takes time and practice to become proficient. So why should you expect to transition from sweatpants to all-out outfits like flipping a switch? As you’re getting used to getting dressed up all over again, keep things simple and ease back in. Take staples sitting in your wardrobe and give them a small tweak, like adding new accessories to a jeans and t-shirt look. By pulling the main elements of your ensemble straight from the back of your drawers it means that you already know the outfit will both look and feel good when you put it on.
But, jeans and a basic tee need a little more oomph if you’re heading out for a special occasion. That’s where on-trend accessories come into play. Whereas during the fall and winter, a cool blazer or coat is what takes your look to the next level, during summer it’s jewelry, sunglasses, or a playful hat that help to make an ensemble feel perfectly polished. For a trip to the beach, try adding a raffia bag. For dinner downtown, it’s all about statement earrings to make your look feel more dressed up. Below, you’ll find 15 key accessories for the season that will take your re-entry style to the next level, without a whole lot of effort. That way, you can focus on getting used to casual conversations again (it requires effort after a year of virtually no small talk). Bonus: you can use your playful accessories as talking points should things lull mid-convo.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
These light-lensed sunglasses are an ideal transitional style that will work even as you enjoy a sunset drink.
Try swapping out your usual black sunnies for something in a fun color like a pop of red. This will look especially chic with a white tee and baggy jeans.
A pearl necklace adds a ladylike foil to the more relaxed attitude of your top and bottoms.
You can never go wrong with a pair of sleek gold hoops. Pull your hair back in a ponytail and add a swipe of red lipstick to finish off the look.
A structured shoulder bag is the ideal piece for dressing up jeans and a tee for an evening out. Try sliding on a pair of heeled sandals for a final bit of polish.
A classic baseball hat is a casual staple that adds an off-duty vibe. Finish with sleek white sneakers.
A fuzzy bucket hat is an on-trend topper to try with your outfit this summer.
Coperni’s rounded baguette bag adds a ‘90s feel to jeans and a tee. Try a cropped top and high-rise bottoms to lean into the look.
This sleek choker necklace adds an understated elegance to any look. Try layering over a fitted black tee to allow the jewelry to pop.
Playful earrings are a key piece for summer. Try this design complete with fun summery shells.
A small, textured bag is the ideal style for going out. Try a fun color to add some seasonal punch to your ensemble.
A scarf is a versatile accessory that’s often overlooked. Try tying a printed style over your hair for a summer take that looks great with oversized sunglasses.
Head to the beach with this summer bag in tow. If it’s too warm, swap your usual jeans for a pair of denim cutoffs instead.
For warm days, try these clear sunglasses styled with a cool band tee and relaxed white jeans.
A belt is often left out of the conversation, but has the power to break up a look and make it feel totally fresh. Try this wrap style for a fun feel.