You aren’t instantly fluent the first time you learn a new language, it takes time and practice to become proficient. So why should you expect to transition from sweatpants to all-out outfits like flipping a switch? As you’re getting used to getting dressed up all over again, keep things simple and ease back in. Take staples sitting in your wardrobe and give them a small tweak, like adding new accessories to a jeans and t-shirt look. By pulling the main elements of your ensemble straight from the back of your drawers it means that you already know the outfit will both look and feel good when you put it on.

But, jeans and a basic tee need a little more oomph if you’re heading out for a special occasion. That’s where on-trend accessories come into play. Whereas during the fall and winter, a cool blazer or coat is what takes your look to the next level, during summer it’s jewelry, sunglasses, or a playful hat that help to make an ensemble feel perfectly polished. For a trip to the beach, try adding a raffia bag. For dinner downtown, it’s all about statement earrings to make your look feel more dressed up. Below, you’ll find 15 key accessories for the season that will take your re-entry style to the next level, without a whole lot of effort. That way, you can focus on getting used to casual conversations again (it requires effort after a year of virtually no small talk). Bonus: you can use your playful accessories as talking points should things lull mid-convo.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chimi #006 Clear Sunglasses in Peach $99 These light-lensed sunglasses are an ideal transitional style that will work even as you enjoy a sunset drink. Add to cart

Bottega Veneta Thick Acetate Clear Sunglasses $495 Try swapping out your usual black sunnies for something in a fun color like a pop of red. This will look especially chic with a white tee and baggy jeans. Add to cart

sophie-bille-brahe Petite Peggy necklace $2,100 A pearl necklace adds a ladylike foil to the more relaxed attitude of your top and bottoms. Add to cart

Soko Uzi Hoop Earrings $100 You can never go wrong with a pair of sleek gold hoops. Pull your hair back in a ponytail and add a swipe of red lipstick to finish off the look. Add to cart

EDAS Earth Yshaia Bag $435 A structured shoulder bag is the ideal piece for dressing up jeans and a tee for an evening out. Try sliding on a pair of heeled sandals for a final bit of polish. Add to cart

Aries Tie-dye No Problemo cap $100 $69 A classic baseball hat is a casual staple that adds an off-duty vibe. Finish with sleek white sneakers. Add to cart

Lack of Color Wave blue terrycloth bucket hat $80 A fuzzy bucket hat is an on-trend topper to try with your outfit this summer. Add to cart

Coperni Swipe baguette bag $667 $466 Coperni’s rounded baguette bag adds a ‘90s feel to jeans and a tee. Try a cropped top and high-rise bottoms to lean into the look. Add to cart

ALIGHIERI The Ancient Forest chocker $750 This sleek choker necklace adds an understated elegance to any look. Try layering over a fitted black tee to allow the jewelry to pop. Add to cart

Mignonne Gavigan Lux Cora Hoop Dangle Earring in Orange Multi $175 Playful earrings are a key piece for summer. Try this design complete with fun summery shells. Add to cart

Bottega Veneta Mini Raffia Pouch $1,260 A small, textured bag is the ideal style for going out. Try a fun color to add some seasonal punch to your ensemble. Add to cart

Fendi Pequin Foulard $530 A scarf is a versatile accessory that’s often overlooked. Try tying a printed style over your hair for a summer take that looks great with oversized sunglasses. Add to cart

Aranaz Blando woven abaca tote $190 Head to the beach with this summer bag in tow. If it’s too warm, swap your usual jeans for a pair of denim cutoffs instead. Add to cart

Chimi #003 Clear Sunglasses in Yellow $99 For warm days, try these clear sunglasses styled with a cool band tee and relaxed white jeans. Add to cart