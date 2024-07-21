There’s a laundry list of reasons to stock up on cute matching sets in the summer. The sweltering heat has you scratching your head about what to throw on? In comes to play a skin-baring tank top and coordinating short shorts. Or, should you be in search of a wedding guest look that’s chic and won’t be shoved to the back of your closet afterward, a silky two-piece is sure to fit the bill. Of course, many turn to the look for its practicality, as the one-and-done outfit will have you ready in a jiffy.

Suffice it to say, it makes sense why brands have continuously released fresh two-piece designs over the years. “Perfect styled on their own as vacation separates, we’re seeing our community dress head-to-toe in matching prints and colorways for the ultimate warm-weather look,” explains Rebecca Morton, founder and creative director of Peony, an Australian swim and resort wear brand (fun fact: everything is made at its design studio by the sea). “Relaxed silhouettes with the slip-on-and-go appeal are favored this season, lending a cool and effortless ease.” Best of all, a coordinating outfit is primed for various summer occasions, from a beach day to an evening out on the town.

With that in mind, below, we’ve compiled 10 options that’ll work for myriad warm-weather outings.

Almina Concept Linen Vest $138 See On Almina Concept Sleeveless suiting vests are trending again this summer, and this tailored white iteration from Almina Concept is as chic as it gets

Almina Concept Linen Pleated Shorts $138 See On Almina Concept If your office’s dress code is fairly laid-back, these pleated shorts should fly. Don them with the matching vest for an easy yet elevated work outfit.

Peony Afterswim Dress $260 See On Peony Give the dress-over-pants look a go with Peony’s breezy floral set here.

Peony Aftersun Pant $260 See On Peony “We’re seeing this co-ord set layered effortlessly over swim or styled with strappy sandals and a great oversized raffia bag for lunch by the sea,” says Morton.

Damson Madder Philly Peplum Blouse $110 See On Damson Madder Haven’t heard? Peplum made an unexpected return this past year, and according to Damson Madder, it doesn’t seem to be exiting the chat any time soon.

Damson Madder Rafe Shorts $85 See On Damson Madder These striped shorts are bound to turn heads, especially when teamed with the complementing blouse. The embroidered “DM” logo on the back pocket really seals the deal.

Viktoria & Woods Concert Shirt $390 See On Viktoria & Woods Rather than the slinky slip dress you’ve worn to death, sport this luxe oyster-colored look for your next date night.

Viktoria & Woods Thames Pant $390 See On Viktoria & Woods Should you want to dress down these flowy pants, a white ribbed tank will do the trick.

Rouje Livia Skirt $195 See On Rouje Between the cheery hue and comfy cotton fabric, this midi skirt is made for balmy days.

GANNI Seersucker Check Elasticated Shorts $185 See On GANNI With its loose silhouette and elastic waistband, these seersucker shorts don’t skimp on comfort. Wear them with the coordinating billowy top and a pointy flat, as seen on the model.

Wray Madison Top $168 See On Wray Should you be a bona fide maximalist, this striking button-down from Wray is destined to be a wardrobe mainstay.

Wray Lulu Skirt $148 See On Wray How cute would this drop waist midi look with strappy kitten heels? Answer: very.

Rhode Linen Nola Top $385 See On Rhode Rhode’s Do Re Mi print pays homage to festivals and the music scene in the ‘60s, according to the product description. In other words? Rock this at your next concert.

Rhode Linen Audrina Short $295 See On Rhode Patterned high-waisted linen shorts on steamy summer days? Yes, please.

Rails Mae Top $158 See On Rails It’s wedding season, baby. Instead of a long dress, consider Rails’ shiny emerald green two-piece.

Rails Maya Skirt $188 See On Rails After said wedding (or any formal occasion, for that matter), style this skirt with a graphic tee and white sneakers.

FARM Rio Off-White Garden Tiles Shirt $190 See On FARM Rio FARM Rio’s Garden Tiles Shirt will be on-theme at a tropical resort, should you be vacationing somewhere lavish this season.