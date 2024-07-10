There is perhaps no print as timeless as gingham. The motif is believed to have first emerged in the 17th century in Malaysia or France, then became widely known around the 18th century thanks to the English and Dutch who began producing it. Of course, these days, it’s common to associate the classic pattern with Dorothy’s signature blue-and-white dress in The Wizard of Oz or your mom’s summer tablecloth. Or at least, that may have been the case until now — this season, designers are delivering decidedly alluring, of-the-moment takes on the perennial print.

Gingham no doubt stole the show (err, shows) during Spring/Summer 2024 fashion month. First, in Copenhagen, Scandi label Baum und Pferdgarten doubled down on the versatile pattern, opting for a calf-length coat and complementing straight-leg trousers in a cheery bright pink shade. Then, the following month in New York, Anna Sui, too, got the bold color memo, as evidenced by its punchy purple halterneck dress. And off the catwalks, cult-favorite contemporary brands, one notable one being Bernadette, have pushed the envelope, offering unexpected iterations of the age-old print. Case in point? The Antwerp-based label’s matching Milan top and Simone skirt, which features hand-sewn sequins atop a rich red knitted gingham fabric (see it in all its shimmery glory here).

(+) Baum und Pferdgarten Spring/Summer 2024 Matt Jelonek/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Anna Sui Spring/Summer 2024 @annasui INFO 1/2

Needless to say, gingham print has never felt more fresh. For further proof of its revamped look, keep scrolling ahead for five summery outfits featuring the motif.

Cute Capris

Here’s an idea: Why not tap into two trends at once with a pair of gingham capri pants? As for your top, keep the summery vibes going with an eyelet blouse in a sunshine yellow hue and sleek black flip flops. The effect is ideal for an afternoon spent wandering around your local farmer’s market.

Elevated Dress

Sure, gingham may seem like a look reserved for the daytime. But according to influencer Chrissy Rutherford, the pattern is also primed for evenings out. Go for a mini silhouette à la Rutherford or hit the town in a maxi version, like the Reformation style below. On the accessories front, consider a sleek white bag and black kitten heel sandals.

Casual Boxer Shorts

If you’re fully on board with the sleepwear-as-daywear aesthetic happening right now (and hopefully, for the foreseeable future), gingham boxer shorts perfectly cater to the look. For a cute yet cozy off-duty outfit, finish with a graphic pullover or tee and your trusty white kicks (perhaps Sambas or a sporty Salomon silhouette?).

Breezy Skirt

When looking chic and staying comfy is your sartorial goal, you can’t go wrong with a flowy maxi skirt. This summer, give your tried-and-true white number the day off and instead sport a look rendered in the trending checkered pattern. Should you be wearing said bottoms to a casual lunch date, consider styling them with a blue button-down, white tank top, and black ballet flats.

Bold Blouse

Hit a sweet spot by coupling a romantic off-the-shoulder gingham blouse with a coordinating oversized hair scunchie. And if you’re feeling overly trend-driven, slip into a pair of bloomer shorts, a laidback look that’s taken Instagram by storm lately. Pointy white heels will perfectly tie everything together.