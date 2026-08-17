We’ve all been there: You put together an outfit that, in your head, had all the makings of a compliment-worthy look. But once you’re dressed, something still feels like it’s missing. The solution to this all-too-common fashion conundrum? A long pendant necklace. From quirky fish motifs to luxe stones, the jewelry trend is a surefire way to breathe new life into even the simplest ensembles.

Like many bygone trends that have resurfaced in recent years, long pendant necklaces trace back to the early 2000s, when celebrities and fashion it girls alike layered them over boho-chic dresses and flowy blouses. Lately, designers have brought the style back to the fashion forefront, spotlighting long pendants on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways. Michael Kors, for instance, sent out necklaces adorned with tiny leather wallets and gold-tone motifs, while Tory Burch debuted long beaded styles finished with luxe stone pendants.

A-listers like Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez have jumped on the trend this year, too, solidifying its comeback and suggesting it could stick around for the long haul — or at least until the next early aughts-inspired accessory gives it a run for its money.

Until then, shop TZR’s favorite pendant necklaces below. Your fall looks are about to get a major refresh.

Celine Lipstick Necklace $620 See On Celine Why store your lipstick in a purse when you can wear it around your neck? Enter Celine’s lipstick necklace, crafted in the house’s signature Triomphe canvas.

Hysteria Jewelry Cinched Cameo Beaded Necklace $475 See On Hysteria Jewelry Hysteria Jewelry is helping revive cameo jewelry, and this beaded necklace offers a playful way to get in on the trend.

Heaven Mayhem Julia Long Necklace $130 See On Heaven Mayhem If you’re in the fashion know, you’ve certainly seen Heaven Mayhem’s Julia Long Necklace all over your Instagram feed — and for good reason.

Mango Long Stone Pendant $46 See On Mango It’s almost hard to believe this long stone pendant necklace is under $50.

Charlotte Chesnais Shima Pendant Necklace $1,020 See On Shopbop Leather cord necklaces are back from the ‘90s in a big way. Charlotte Chesnais’s sculptural sterling silver pendant offers a luxe take on the throwback trend.

Lié Studio The Julia Necklace $420 See On Shopbop A pop of rich red is the key to livening up any fall ensemble.

Jenny Bird Rue Pendant Necklace $298 $224 See On Jenny Bird Prefer gold jewelry? Layer this Rue pendant necklace alongside your favorite chains for a stacked look.

Reformation Dolores Tassel Necklace $148 See On Reformation Naturally, Reformation put its sustainable spin on the fringe necklace trend, pairing a statement tassel with repurposed gemstones.

Shein Horn Buckle Weave Large Brown Resin Pendant $5 $4 See On Shein Amp up the boho-chic vibes with this multi-layered resin pendant.

Chan Luu Sardinia Necklace Hypersthene $175 See On Chan Luu Not every pendant needs to make a statement — this tiger’s eye style from Chan Luu is understated yet sleek.