On the penultimate night of NYFW, Tory Burch’s eagerly-awaited show called in a heavyweight front row of stylish celebrities. As the designer presented her Spring/Summer 2026 collection at the landmarked One Hanson Place in Brooklyn, her ardent supporters from the entertainment and fashion industries turned up en masse.

Weeks after releasing her eighth studio album, Ciara channeled ‘executive realness’ in a Resort 2026 look that brought together the three Ps: pin stripes, a power shoulder, and peep-toes. Much like on the runway this time around, pencil skirts abounded, with Jessica Alba opting for a deep brown leather version and Chloe Fineman teaming her fluted-hem magenta number with a matching shrunken jacket. There was much ado about the deer prints on Burch’s catwalk last season, and the viral belted velvet coats have now made their way into the hands of Mindy Kaling and model Reign Judge.

As evidenced by this past week's shows, the single breasted blazer is ready to revive its status as a go-to coverup. Heda star Tessa Thompson — fresh from the Toronto Film Festival — showed exactly how to modernize the silhouette too, teaming it with a sheer skirt, buttoned-up silk polo shirt, and burgundy fishnets.

Burch’s show also brought out actors Naomi Watts and Emma Roberts, who shone a spotlight on the recently-debuted Lee Radziwill shoulder bags in suede and pebbled leather and peep-toe pumps.

Scroll through to get a closer glimpse at the stellar front row style.

Ciara

Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Getty Images

Chloe Fineman

Getty Images

Avantika Vandanapu

Getty Images

Qin Lan

Getty Images

Reign Judge