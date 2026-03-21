My love of jewelry runs deep. As a teen, I was constantly adding to my collection of bubble necklaces, often picking up pieces from go-to retailers like J.Crew and Banana Republic. These days, my rotation feels more refined — though still undeniably playful at heart. One look that checks both boxes? Cameo jewelry, my latest obsession.

The trend first caught my attention last month, when I met with Jackie Ansell, the founder of new brand Hysteria Jewelry, which is breathing new life into antique pieces and styles. “A cameo is, at its essence, a portrait in relief — a face or figure carved upward from stone or shell,” she tells me. “Traditionally, the technique has been used to portray a portrait of a loved one or a scene from mythology.” Her brand, however, reimagines the ancient form through a modern lens, with pieces hand-carved by female artisans in Bali.

Tracing back to Ancient Egypt, cameo jewelry has been steadily gaining momentum — and Ansell has a few theories as to why. “We’re in a maximalist moment and after years of minimalism dominating the aesthetic conversation, people are dressing with more intention, more drama, and more personality,” she says, noting how cameos fit that energy perfectly. “I also think that, in a sea of sameness, the cameo is really unique and represents creativity, humanity, and history. So much jewelry these days looks identical and is produced at scale. People are hungry for something that doesn't look like everything else in their feed, and cameos are one-of-a-kind and hold the kind of integrity that resonates right now.”

If the trend has also piqued your interest as of late, scroll ahead for 10 styles I currently have my eye on.

Hysteria Jewelry The Cinched Cameo Necklace $450 See On Hysteria Jewelry Above, Hysteria Jewelry’s gorgeous cameo necklace. Finished with carnelian drops, the piece stands out without feeling overdone.

Clare V. Cameo Stud Earrings $65 $46 See On Shopbop Clare V.’s stud earrings, featuring enamel and resin accents, are a subtle way to partake in the emerging trend.

Wolf & Badger Ginevra Green Mini Cameo Stacking Ring $220 $198 See On Wolf & Badger I’d stack this green cameo ring with dainty gold bands to keep the look balanced.

Etsy Cameo Chain Bracelet $45 See On Etsy Etsy is a treasure trove of cameo jewelry, and this chain bracelet is a standout.

Ben-Amun Cameo Pearly Trio Earrings $270 See On Bergdorf Goodman With three pearls on each earring, Ben-Amun’s design feels inherently polished

Bloomingdale's Fine Collection Cameo Pendant Necklace $1,400 $525 See On Bloomingdale's Featuring a traditional cameo silhouette set in roped gold, this necklace couldn’t be more chic.

The Met Store European Cameo Drop Earrings $75 See On The Met Store I’d skip a necklace and let these European cameo drop earrings do all the talking.

The RealReal 10k Shell Cameo Cocktail Ring $210 See On The RealReal My cocktail ring collection could use some new looks, such as like light orange cameo style.

2028 Gold-Tone Cameo Link Bracelet $110 See On Macy's The orange and red color palette on this cameo bracelet feels fitting for summer.