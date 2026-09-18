As you can likely tell from your Instagram feed, New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped. Local attendees are back to their regularly scheduled programming, while out-of-towners are en route or already home sweet home. Then there are those who have touched down across the pond for London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 — because for the fashion month crowd, there’s little time to rest. Though New York set the street style bar high, the Brits (and those visiting) are more than up for the challenge.

In fact, LFW street style often rivals New York when it comes to creativity. Londoners tend to favor individuality above all, and such was the case on day one, which had a stacked schedule featuring the likes of Harris Reed, Mark Fast, Barbour, H&M, and more. Take stylist Eve Lily’s outfit, for instance. The street style star paired a Simone Rocha tulle-tiered baby pink mini dress with a grungy dark denim corseted jacket — a combo that may not sound like it should work, but somehow does. Many guests also embraced the ongoing animal print craze, wearing bold zebra, leopard, and cheetah prints as neutral outfit centerpieces.

Ready to take in all the best street style moments from LFW Spring/Summer 2027? Scroll onward for a series of fantastic looks — and make sure to refresh this post daily, as more outfits will be added.

Day 1

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Stylist Eve Lily wore a baby pink Simone Rocha mini dress outside the Keburia show, matching her tights and fringed fur collar to the tulle design’s deep red accents.

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Musician Bbyclose was spotted outside the Keburia show donning a dramatic Josef Llyod furry hat and equally fuzzy ACIDSIIIA mini dress.

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Content creators — and sisters — Olivia and Alice Minns complemented each other’s looks with mismatched colorful statement pieces in bright violet and cherry reds.

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This on-the-go guest kept things casual yet tailored in billowing capri trousers and a cinched button-up shirt.

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Lots of layering is an easy way to create a bold street style look. This showgoer followed suit in an Alémais seerucker mini dress, short sleeve T-shirt and knee-high leather boots.

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Outside of the Mithridate show, this stylish guest wore two of fall’s biggest trends at once: animal print and military-style jackets.

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Seriously, animal print is everywhere. This guest proved that even a loud zebra pattern can act as a neutral, wearing the trend on a midi pencil skirt and pairing with a purple clutch and dark denim jacket.

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In the Mark Fast crowd, another showgoer embraced the military look, sporting a navy version with gold piping and accent buttons.