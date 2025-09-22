Underwear has been at the forefront of fashion for years now. In 2022, photos of trendsetter Bella Hadid eating pizza in her tighty-whities and Uggs went viral (model things), prompting others, including fellow famous friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to ditch pants in favor of briefs. Three years later, and the underwear-as-outerwear look is shockingly still going strong. Case in point: Panties took center stage on the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 runways over the past few days. And not just any panties — designers pushed the sartorial envelope, presenting briefs in a variety of fabulous flavors, from glitzy sparkly pairs to dainty bow-adorned styles.

Arguably the most glamorous underwear came from Mithridate, which outfitted a model in sequin maroon briefs. The brand’s creative director, Daniel Fletcher, took a page out of Miuccia Prada’s book, as the industry veteran incorporated $5,600 (!!) crystal-covered panties in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, which were modeled on British actor Emma Corrin. However, unlike Prada, who styled the dazzling undies with understated sweaters and sheer tights, Fletcher kept the maximalist theme going, pairing the bottoms with a polka dot jacket and tall leather boots. Yuhan Wang, on the other hand, went with romantic underwear, including floral and gray pairs festooned with tiny bows. The former was teamed with a boho-chic lace blouse, while the latter was worn with a coordinating short-sleeve hoodie that read “Sleeping Girl.”

Then, over at Simone Rocha, the namesake designer jazzed up simple ribbed underwear with crystals in various shapes, which formed two vertical lines on the front of the bottoms. One model donned the briefs with a cropped tube top, showing a whole lot of skin. Interestingly, another pair was layered underneath a completely clear maxi skirt, providing a smidge of coverage (without hiding the luxe panties). And if you’re into no-frills underwear à la Hadid? Turn to the plain white style at Dilara Findikoglu. Though the designer styled them with a corset top and long ruffled top, they’d look just as cool with something more casual, like, say, an oversized cardigan or rugby top.

Slightly intimidated by the look? That’s more than understandable, as stepping out in underwear sans pants isn’t for the faint of heart. But there are ways to make the trend your own — maybe for you, that means wearing your briefs under a long trench coat or layering them over leggings. Either way, you’re guaranteed to make a grand entrance, no matter where you’re going.