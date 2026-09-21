It’s a given that the biggest shows of each city during Fashion Month will draw the biggest celebrities to their front row. After McQueen Creative Director Seán McGirr announced that the label would return to London Fashion Week for its Spring 2027 show, the natural assumption was that the city’s best and brightest would be in the front row. Last night, that was confirmed with the brand’s crew of British music, movies, fashion, and television stars. Compared to other LFW runways this season, however, McQueen’s guests spanned multiple generations of talent to form a well-rounded group of “English roses.”

The wide-ranging roster for McQueen’s London homecoming was led by Emilia Clarke, alongside Florence Welch and UK it girl Alexa Chung. On the Gen Z side, models including Lila Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and Ellie Bamber took McGirr’s McQueen dresses for a spin, as well as LFW newbies Lola Tung and Sophie Thatcher. Actor Emma Corrin and former Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall also made appearances.

Below, discover the stars that lined McQueen’s Spring 2027 show at London Fashion Week.

Emilia Clarke

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Emilia Clarke arrived in a gray herringbone jacket, cinched by a belt, and a matching skirt. The Game of Thrones star completed her look with bold McQueen accessories, including metal-tipped boots, a metal choker with dangling ball charms, and a structured black handbag.

Florence Welch

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Perennial fashion muse and musician Florence Welch made an ethereal entrance in a sheer and satin-textured ivory gown. The piece’s scale-printed sleeves called back to McQueen’s iconic 2010 collection “Plato’s Atlantis.”

Lila Moss

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It was only a matter of time before Lila Moss sat for McQueen — after all, her mom, Kate Moss, was one of the designer’s original muses. Moss stepped out for the occasion in a black minidress with thin side cutouts, chicly paired with black pumps.

Lola Tung

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At her first McQueen show, Lola Tung went all-out in a round-sleeved jacket covered in a swirling white print of animals and leaves. The Summer I Turned Pretty star paired the pattern with a solid black skirt and boots, while a clutch covered in metal beads added a burst of edgy glamour.

Jade Thirlwall

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Jade Thirlwall kept things simple in a black sleeveless dress and Mary Jane-strapped pumps. The musician, formerly of girl group Little Mix, slipped on McQueen’s black Jewelled Mini clutch to finish her look with its reptilian print and punky rings.

Alexa Chung

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Forever it girl Alexa Chung continued her Fashion Month rounds at McQueen’s show in a tan laced corset top with a high neckline. The star gave the medieval piece a contemporary feel with black trousers and pointed-toe heels.

Emma Corrin

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On the more formal side, Emma Corrin flowed into McQueen’s Spring 2027 show in a sheer black gown. The actor’s look featured a gathered bodice, choker-like neckline, and single long sleeve for additional drama.

Georgia May Jagger

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Model Georgia May Jagger, like Clarke, embraced classic English herringbone in a gray tweed coat dress with double-breasted buttons. The piece was layered with a dark gray sweater and matching boots, forming a polished look for the daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall.

Sophie Thatcher

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Sophie Thatcher’s no stranger to Fashion Month, and her signature edgy style made her a natural fit for McQueen’s show. The Yellowjackets star slipped on black-and-tan tall boots with a brown-and-cream lace minidress, bringing the delicate piece a bohemian touch. A white high-necked top and messy gathered hairstyle added to her outfit’s allure.

Ellie Bamber

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Model-turned-actor Ellie Bamber wore an all-black McQueen outfit. The star’s show ensemble included a black cutout jacket worn sans-top with draped trousers and pointed shoes.

Madeline Argy

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Content creator Madeline Argy stepped out for McQueen’s show in a shimmering top and lace-trimmed shorts. The floral-printed set brought a feminine element to her outfit’s black boots and smooth cream clutch.