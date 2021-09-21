The fashion industry has had quite the whirlwind of a week. From the Met Gala last Monday to the Emmys airing this past Sunday, right in the midst of London Fashion Week, there’s been non-stop style inspiration. While the pieces you spot on the runways and red carpet might not be super realistic to add into your wardrobe — though there’s no harm in dreaming about Kerry Washington’s Emmys Etro getup hanging in your closet — that’s where street style comes into play. Luckily, there are plenty of shoppable London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style outfits that are just waiting for you to add to your virtual cart.

Like New York, London trendsetters weren’t shy of sporting bold colors (highlighter hues were a particular favorite) and quirky items (see: Tiffany Hsu’s pretzel handbag and Caroline Ebo’s JW Anderson veggie polo) to the venues. But, that’s not to say practicality wasn’t taken into consideration, too. In fact, show-goers gave their favorite fall pieces a spin around the capital of England, such as luxe jackets, knit dresses, and chunky boots. And due to the rainy weather on Sunday, attendees demonstrated plenty of ways to stay dry, and more importantly, fashionable. From printed Burberry bucket hats to one-of-a-kind trench coats, you’re now officially set for gloomy fall outfit ideas.

Below, find every piece from the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style that’s available to purchase. You’ll be the most stylish employee in your office or at Thursday night happy hour — guaranteed.

Shop The LFW Spring/Summer 2022 Street Style

Surprise, surprise — elevated knitwear reigns supreme in London. Patricia Manfield nailed a cutout dress from fashion girl-favorite label Christopher Esber, which she paired with a Coperni handbag.

Clearly, Renia Jaz knows a thing or two about dressing for rainy weather. The creative’s gloomy uniform consisted of a unique trench coat over top a hoodie, a Boyy bag, and rubber mules from Bottega Veneta.

Abisola Omole was probably looking at her hectic schedule for the rest of the day. For the Rejina Pyo show, the influencer wore a pastel green jacket and checkered bag from the designer.

Yellow might seem like daunting color to pull off, but Rosana Lai shows that it doesn’t have to be. Stick to light shades, like the ones displayed on her Remain Birger Christensen sweater and Bottega Veneta bag, for a more subtle take on the trendy color.

Here’s a genius way to remember to eat your vegetables: wear them. Luckily, JW Anderson’s veggie polo allows you to do just that. Caroline Ebo teamed the quirky top with a Burberry plaid bucket hat.

More food-inspired fashion! In fact, Tiffany Hsu deserves an award for the best accessory of the week with her pretzel bag from A.W.A.K.E. MODE. For the rest of the ensemble, Mytheresa’s Fashion Buying Director went with polished items from Nanushka.

JW Anderson’s beloved chain loafers got their fair share of mileage from this attendee as she trekked around the capital of England. The show-goer paired the fashion girl-favorite shoes with Marine Serre’s logo top and a plushy oversized clutch.

If you’re not familiar with emerging designer Nensi Dojaka, it’s time to change that. Just take a glance at the brand’s signature stringy top pictured on the attendee above, and you’ll understand what the industry’s obsession is all about.

This attendee proves there’s no such thing as too many dramatic proportions in a look. For her street style ensemble, she layered a ruffled dress from Ganni over a puff-sleeve blouse. Taking things even a step further, the show-goer finished off with chunky platform boots from Dr. Martens.

Evidence that highlighter shades were all the rage over the past few days in London. This particular piece above is from Roksanda, which the show-goer wore to the brand’s show. She let the dress have its well-deserved moment by finishing off with neutral accessories.

Neiman Marcus’ Fashion & Lifestyle Director Lisa Aiken did what she does best — pieced together an ensemble that is the epitome of elegance. To do this, her outfit formula consisted of a sheer top from The Row, a leather midi skirt from Nanushka, and Bottega Veneta pumps.

TZR’s Senior Fashion Editor Aemilia Madden went with a full look from Tibi, which included an asymmetrical cream sweater and loose leather trousers. Then, she added a sporty touch to the ensemble with her cool Nike sneakers.

OK, not technically pictured on the streets, however, Dina Asher-Smith wore a Charlotte Knowles ensemble to the brand’s show. To add a smidge of color to the neutral set, the athlete added a bright orange handbag into the mix.

Chopova Lowena, another emerging London-based designer, was sported on influencer Maria Bernad. She styled the brand’s signature eye-catching skirt with more streamlined pieces, like a boxy blazer and white button-down.