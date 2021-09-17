Sandwiched between a busy five-day schedule in New York and six full days worth of endless sartorial inspiration displayed by Italian girls in Milan, London Fashion Week flies under the radar compared to its counterparts. And though it might be a more low-key affair, there’s a reason why it remains an integral part of the fashion month circuit — the capital of England gave us such industry legacy designers as Burberry, JW Anderson, and Victoria Beckham, after all. And as usual, this season the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 street style is demonstrating what the city’s fashion entails — a perfect blend of elegance, prep, and a hint of edge (think: Alexa Chung).

When it comes to the fashion scene in the UK city, you can expect to see a few pieces out and about. For starters, thanks to Burberry, trench coats have become a staple in the residents’ go-to uniforms. On top of that, British folks love sportswear items like chunky boots and tailored blazers (who can blame them?). And during fashion month in their city, London-based influencers — like Bettina Looney, Lucy Williams, and Susie Lau — kick this signature fashion sense up a notch. Though, this LFW cycle is much quieter than in years past, show-goers certainly delivered in the style department.

Below, find the best looks from London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022 — thus far. The gallery below will be updated throughout the week, so make sure to keep coming back for more.

LFW Street Style Spring 2022: Day 1

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Outside Bora Aksu, two guests went for coordinating art-emblazoned looks — finished off with matching combat boots.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Khaite dress and shimmering Prada purse made for a fancy daytime combination.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A white button-down top and high-rise jeans are a classic combination that always looks great together.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cowboy boots are a favorite trend for fall and this showgoer made them the anchor of her colorful outfit.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Y2K fashion is back. To embrace it without your outfit skewing too kitschy, try styling one item (like the cargo pants above) with a more contemporary piece like a sleek sweater.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Play with proportions to make workwear staples like a blazer or trousers feel fresh.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Balance out edgy leather pants with a puff-sleeve top — the combination is easy to transition from daytime activities to evening.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Don’t be afraid to lean into an ultra-girly ensemble. The combination of mixed pink tones, tulle, and lacy details make this ensemble super sweet.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For a cool back-to-work look to embrace while the weather is warm, mix a miniskirt with an open button-down and kitten heels.