The 2021 Emmys Fashion Looks Kick Off Award Show Season On A Stylish Note
Everyone looked so beautiful.
Right after you were done talking about the 2021 Met Gala, it’s now on to the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. It feels like the event snuck up on you a bit, right? But make no mistake, the ceremony, which marks the unofficial start of award show season, is not one to be overlooked as it has brought fashion lovers some iconic moments over the years. Remember Sarah Jessica Parker’s feathered Oscar de la Renta gown in 2000? Or, how about Kerry Washington’s bright red strapless Zuhair Murad Couture gown in 2011? This year’s best 2021 Emmys fashion looks proved to be no different in revealing some truly memorable style moments.
Hollywood’s top A-listers walked into the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 19 dressed to the nines. Take comedian Nicole Byer, for example, who arrived in a stunning custom gown by industry-favorite designer Christian Siriano that featured vivid and fanciful purple ruffles. And who could forget the always stylish Cecily Strong, who wore a sultry high-slit black gown, complete with a glitzy clutch from Jimmy Choo.
Are you ready for a full dose of Emmys fashion? Below, you’ll find a full rundown of the best looks from the ceremony. As always, bookmark this post as more stylish moments will be added throughout the evening.
Cynthia Erivo
The always unforgettable star wore Louis Vuitton.
Elizabeth Olsen
The actor showed sisterly solidarity by donning The Row (owned by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).
Anya Taylor-Joy
Delivering true princess vibes, Taylor-Joy stunned in Dior.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jumping on the red hot red dress trend, Ellis Ross wore a glitzy crimson Valentino gown.
Kerry Washington
Sara Paulson
Paulson brought the glam in Carolina Herrera.
Beanie Feldstein
The actor sparkled in Brandon Maxwell.
Mandy Moore
The This is Us star stunned in a red hot Carolina Herrera gown.
Cecily Strong
Strong wowed in a revealing black gown, which showed a lot of leg. She carried a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Nicole Byer
Byer arrived in a purple, off-the-shoulder custom number by Christian Siriano.
Rachel Lindsay
Lindsay decided on a neon orange gown and gold heels for the red carpet.
Olivia Colman
Colman looked elegant and polished in a two-tone cape-like midi dress and coordinating heels.
Billy Porter
Porter made a dramatic entrance, per usual. Have you ever seen more over-the-top sleeveless?
Emma Corrin
As it turns out, some stars weren’t in Los Angeles for the event this evening. For instance, Emma Corrin arrived at the Netflix Emmys celebration in London’s Soho House wearing a buttery yellow getup by Miu Miu.
Kathryn Hahn
Hahn proved that pants also make for an excellent red carpet ensemble.
Jennifer Coolidge
White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge went with a sleek navy gown and matching clutch.
Aidy Bryant
Bryant opted for a floral embroidered frock and statement headband.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Zeta-Jones got the high-slit dress memo this evening.
Kaley Cuoco
Cuoco’s highlighter yellow gown could be spotted from miles away.
Yara Shahidi
Shahidi went with a bright green Dior Haute Couture gown, nailing the red carpet look yet again.
Taraji P. Henson
Henson dazzled in a sparkly long-sleeve Elie Saab gown.
