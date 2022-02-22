This Is Victoria Beckham’s Favorite Way To Quickly Create A Put-Together Outfit

Victoria Beckham is the queen of wearing timeless outfits. While other fashion gals are obsessed with the latest handbag or dress trends, Beckham has a penchant for pieces that outlive any style fads. Take Beckham’s pantsuit at London Fashion Week, for example. (She made a surprise appearance at Supriya Lele’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway show.) The classic co-ords looked posh and put together, but also flew under the radar. It was an outfit she could easily rewear season after season to runway shows without worrying if they would be “in” or not because a suit is a classic.

At the show, Beckham sat front row next to model Jourdan Dunn and her son Romeo’s girlfriend, fashion influencer Mia Regan. While Dunn and Regan both wore cutout dresses, Beckham kept it classic with her black suit. She styled the look with white pumps — another timeless staple — and still managed to shine with sophistication in the front row. If you follow Beckham’s street style, you know she loves a good pair of trousers (flared or skinny, it doesn’t matter) and a two-piece set is often her quick way of looking effortlessly polished. The ensemble emanates confidence and power, which explains why celebs like Sandra Bullock and Kristen Stewart are also fans of the pantsuit for red carpet events.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

If you want to channel those same energies, take Beckham’s fashion tip and invest in a sleek black pantsuit. The set is perfect for when you don’t know what to wear, but still want to look calm and collected. It works for various occasions, too, whether you’re attending a formal work function or a black tie wedding. For shoes, you can easily add a pop of color with a bold heel, or you can opt for a full-on monochromatic look with a pair of classy black pumps. The styling options are endless with pantsuits.

