I haven’t always been the most practical of dressers, especially when it comes to shoe choices. I mean, who hasn’t chosen to wear their new strappy sandals — knowing they’ll give you the most horrendous blisters — simply because they go with your outfit? I’m definitely down to make sacrifices for fashion, but I don’t know how much more my feet can take. This summer, I’m giving my toes a break by working some dress and sneakers outfits into my rotation.

As I’m starting to leave the house for small celebrations, I’m excited to dive back into dressing up — it’s been a long few too many [? “long few too many” can we simplify? “long, too many” perhaps?] months of sweats. Lately, I’ve been saving cute sneaker-centric outfit ideas I’ve seen on Instagram and TikTok (I’m a social media strategist, after all) to recreate on my own. Online I’ve found plenty of casual warm-weather styling ideas to try out amidst all the extra time spent at home. As for dresses, they’re my NYC summer go-to, because I know from experience that I won’t be pulling on skinny jeans in 90-degree weather. The dress and sneakers combo is the ultimate effortless look, and there are so many ways to recreate it. No matter if I’m headed for a weekend picnic or I’m just working from home, it’s a pairing that I can break out when I need a little mood boost.

Ahead, 7 dress and sneakers outfits that are on my radar for the upcoming season (and should be on yours, too!)

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Head-To-Toe White

All-white outfits will forever be in my summer rotation. There’s something that’s just so classic about this ensemble. I especially love an all-white outfit paired with colorful jewelry or a bright bag.

Picnic Vibes

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for all of the summer picnics. And this season, I’m dressing like a picnic blanket with a floaty gingham dress. My go-to styling choice is a pair of sneakers with a pop of color or playful contrasting print.

Puff Sleeves & Chunky Sneakers

This combination is for anyone that loves to play with proportions when they get dressed. Chunky sneakers will perfectly balance a more romantic puff sleeve dress. My go-to combination is a polka dot midi that’s easy to dress up or down.

Simple Slip Dress & Classic Sneaks

Slip dresses are all the rage right now, and they make for a super easy summer outfit. I’m planning to dress down the look for daytime by wearing my favorite walking shoes. While there are plenty of new slip dresses out there, I suggest buying secondhand for a more unique vintage take.

Matchy Matchy

I’m always down for a full monochromatic look, but if you’re not ready to fully commit, try white sneakers with a pop of color to tie your outfit together.

Casual Button-Down

The classic white button-down dress will never go out of style. Since this silhouette is simple and timeless, I like to pair it with my brightest sneakers.

Creative Color Mixing

Calling all maximalists! Just because you’re wearing colorful sneakers doesn’t mean you have to tone down the rest of your look. My tip to pulling this combo off is to choose a dress with a simple silhouette to let the colors be the center of attention.