Both Lupita Nyong’o & Hailey Bieber Love This $68 It Bag

When fashion items earn the coveted It status, chances are every Hollywood celebrity already owns said item. Rihanna and Sophie Turner, for instance, have both worn Emma Brewin’s viral fuzzy bucket hats. Meanwhile, Fendi’s popular Baguette Bag has practically become synonymous with its wearer: Sarah Jessica Parker. In a similar vein, A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox, and Gigi Hadid can’t get enough of JW Pei’s Gabbi bag, which Lupita Nyong’o also recently carried. In her latest Instagram post, Nyong’o showed off an ivory version from the ultra affordable brand. (PSA: The $68 purse is still available to shop on Amazon.)

The actor turned 39 on March 1 and showed off her birthday outfit on the ‘gram. For this special occasion, Nyong’o wore a sky blue ensemble from Sergio Hudon’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which consisted of a cropped blazer jacket and a mini dress with a flouncy skirt. With help of her trusty stylist, Micaela Erlanger, the actor completed the look with a buzzy Gabbi bag from JW Pei. (Hailey Bieber owns the exact style in the same off-white shade.)

This ensemble proved that the actor has no qualms about mixing high and low items in one look. Her fans will also note that this is not the first time the actor has worn the pastel blue hue, which suits her so well. In 2014, she attended the 86th Academy Awards in a sky blue gown from Prada (and won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 12 Years a Slave.)

Unfortunately, Nyong’o’s exact dress and jacket from Sergio Hudson are not available to shop just yet. TZR found similar pieces you can purchase, however, if you want to recreate her ensemble. If you love her purse though, you can shop her exact JW Pei design. It will match with all your outfits as the pastry-inspired accessory has a minimalist feel.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.