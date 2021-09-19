As someone who takes their personal style seriously, “lazy” isn’t an adjective you’d typically want assigned to your aesthetic. But in reality, lazy dressing is not necessarily synonymous with sloppy or unconsidered. Case in point: These 44 lazy outfits that actually look super hot, which all hinge on core pieces that are adaptable, effortless, and incredibly versatile — and they just so happen to be divinely comfortable.

Many of these pieces are indeed intended as loungewear, like the satin pajama set in an assortment of gleaming shades, or a slinky jersey jumpsuit that reveals a hint of shoulder. Worn for their intended purposes, they’re a step up from your well-worn flannels. But the name of the game is versatility — so no one’s stopping you from putting on a belt, clutch, and pair of heels with that jumpsuit and heading out for lunch. Elsewhere on this list, you’ll find elevated, everyday basics, like a pair of skinny jeans that are as comfortable as leggings, or leather trousers with a forgiving elastic waistband. Not pajamas, but just as blissful to slip on.

Any of these 44 outfits will make getting dressed that much easier, but never in sacrifice of style. And believe it or not, everything is available on Amazon, and at eminently reasonable price points — an even more enticing prospect.

1 These Sweater-Knit Shorts That Are A Part Of A Chic, 3-Piece Set Amazon The Drop Knit Short $35 See On Amazon These knit shorts are a major upgrade from your worn-in flannel shorts. But they’re truly no less comfortable than your beloved pajamas, thanks to their cozy yet breathable wool-blend material and ribbed, elasticated waistband. It’s all very Khaite-inspired, especially when paired with the matching knit tank and cardigan. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

2 A Jumpsuit That Feels Like Pajamas, But Looks So Polished Amazon LAINAB Short Sleeve Jumpsuit $28 See On Amazon Jumpsuits are integral to a lazy-but-hot wardrobe, and this one excels in both those categories: The drapey jersey fabric feels blissfully smooth against your skin, but it’s just clingy enough to reveal your shape. The drawstring waist and keyhole-closure back add interest to this simple silhouette, and the long hem gives this a louche, effortlessly cool vibe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

3 The Cult-Favorite Lounge Bra That Comes In Every Color Imaginable Amazon Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette $28 See On Amazon When it comes to easy, stylish basics, you can’t go wrong with anything from Calvin Klein. But with its gradient rainbow lining and band, this cotton sports bra is a unique, playful update to one of the brand’s signature offerings — though if rainbow isn’t your thing, you have over 50 other colorways to choose from instead. It provides just enough support for low-impact activities, like yoga, but this classic piece will make you feel a bit more stylish (and spiritually closer to Bella Hadid) when you’re lounging, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 50+

4 This Workout Tank That Looks Cute With Jeans, Too Amazon Core 10 Knot Cropped Tank $13 See On Amazon With its twisted-front detail and slightly cropped fit, this workout tank is just as well-suited for a pair of high-waisted jeans or a sweet skirt as it is leggings. The combination of Pima cotton, elastane, and modal makes this material feel so soft, and its airy-light construction is ideal for hot days. It comes in 10 subdued colors, like eggshell, heather gray, and the muted cerulean pictured above. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

5 This Sweet-Yet-Sophisticated Jumpsuit In A Polka-Dot Print Amazon Jessica Simpson Martina Sweetheart Neck Jumpsuit $58 See On Amazon From the subtle, polka-dot print to the ruffled straps and sweetheart neckline, everything about this jumpsuit feels sweet and playful — but not in sacrifice of sophistication. Style it with heels to keep the look refined, or keep it casual with bare feet or flat sandals when you’re hanging at home. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

6 A More Stylish Update To Your Favorite Sweatsuit Amazon ZESICA Knit Loungewear Set (2 Pieces) $38 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this loungewear set, which has garnered over 3,500 perfect ratings and counting. It’s not hard to see why it’s so popular: The subtle ribbed detail, lantern sleeves, and slouchy fit elevate the humble sweatsuit to genuinely stylish proportions. Worn together, the shorts and sweatshirt are a match made in loungewear heaven, but they’re easy to style individually, too — which makes this under-$40 steal even more valuable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

7 This Ribbed Bralette That’s So ’90s-Meets-2020s Amazon Mae Seamless Criss-Cross Crop Bralette $7 See On Amazon Between the sweet criss-cross detail, spaghetti straps, and stretchy ribbed material, this seamless bralette looks like something a cool babysitter might’ve worn in the ’90s — which means it’s relevant right now, as well, like all things ‘90s-inspired. Depending on the length of your torso, this may fit more like a crop top than a bra; and since the fabric is quite thin, you may want to wear a bra underneath for support. Regardless, Amazon reviewers rave about its snug, smooth feel, which makes it the rare bra you won’t want to take off. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3

8 A Much Cooler Alternative To Your Basic Black Leggings Amazon commando Faux Leather Leggings $118 See On Amazon Add an eclectic edge to any outfit with these faux leather leggings, printed in exotic animal patterns (including animal patterns that don’t actually exist in nature, like cobalt-blue snake print). Though they’re just as versatile as the black leather leggings you constantly reach for, especially when worn with refined basics like loafers, blazers, and V-neck knits. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

9 A 2-Piece Yoga Outfit You Can Wear On & Off The Mat Amazon HZSN Workout Outfit (2 Pieces) $26 See On Amazon Activewear sets like this one can look super-chic off the yoga mat (and, ahem, straight onto your couch) when paired with sleek accessories, like gold hoops and celeb-approved white sneakers. Though you can go ahead and work out in this, too: Amazon reviewers report that the stretchy material feels “buttery smooth” for easy movement, and that it conceals sweat marks well. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

10 A Swingy Maxi Dress You’ll Reach For All The Time Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Maxi Dress $27 See On Amazon This tank-top maxi dress is a worthy addition to your collection of LBDs, and it’ll likely be the most comfortable one of the bunch. You’ll reach for it all the time during the warmer months; and since it’s so versatile (and machine washable), there’s no reason why you can’t wear it weekly — just style it under a chunky sweater or denim jacket, and nobody will know it’s the same dress you’ve been living in. It’s available in prints and solids beyond black, as well, like a graphic floral print and athletic heather gray. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

11 A Satin Pajama Set Trimmed In Moody Black Lace Amazon BLMFAION Plus Size Satin Pajamas Set (2 Pieces) $22 See On Amazon Those who are committed to cultivating a stylish loungewear collection need a pair of silk or satin pajamas in their repertoire. And at just $22, this satin pajama set is an approachable entry point. The lace-trimmed cami and shorts are a classic combination, though it comes in a few modern colors and prints, including two tie-dye options. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 11

12 This Pair Of Leather Trousers For An Instant Injection Of Cool Amazon The Drop Faux Leather Jogger $60 See On Amazon A leather garment makes everything it’s paired with look that much cooler. And with their elasticated waist and relaxed fit that sits lower on your hips, these faux-leather pants will certainly become the most comfortable leather pants you own. (Bonus points for the side pockets.) The black shade is about as classic as leather gets, though the white version is surprisingly wearable all year round. Try them with a white knit, white sneakers, and a neutral handbag. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

13 A Long-Sleeved Jumpsuit That Couldn’t Be Any Easier To Style Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Jumpsuit $31 See On Amazon This long-sleeved spandex jumpsuit feels like pajamas, but the keyhole-closure back and slinky, off-the-shoulder cut render this more than appropriate for wearing out of the house, too. Lean into the high-low aesthetic by sporting this with a chain-link bag and a pair of strappy heels. Try securing the strap over the leg for an editorial finish. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

14 The Best-Selling Leggings That Went Viral On TikTok Amazon FITTOO High Waisted Yoga Pants $30 See On Amazon You may know these yoga pants best as a variation on the TikTok leggings that went viral for their instant butt-lifting abilities. Those claims are substantiated by the 8,000+ Amazon reviewers who bestowed this pair of leggings with five-star ratings: “The fit is PERFECT! It's super stretchy but very form fitting!! These are SUPER high waisted [...] and makes me and my butt look GREAT!!” one person gushed. They come in almost too many colors to count and cost just about $30, so they’re truly collectible. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 30+

15 This Low-Key Jumpsuit Made Of A Lightweight, Sustainable Material Amazon Daily Ritual Tencel V-Back Jumpsuit $40 See On Amazon Daily Ritual is an excellent go-to brand if you’re seeking easy, simple pieces for everyday wear. And with its side pockets, drop waist, and culotte hem, this sleeveless jumpsuit from the brand feels especially effortless. The Lyocell material gives this some beautiful movement, too (and, better yet, it’s an environmentally friendly fabric). Wear it with a straw bag and woven flats for the summer, then throw on a denim jacket when the weather gets chilly. Available sizes: 2 — 16

Available colors: 4

16 The Fan-Favorite Bike Shorts You Can Style With (Or Under) Anything Amazon Just My Size Plus Size Biker Shorts $10 See On Amazon No matter your personal style, biker shorts are essential for your wardrobe, for both practical and aesthetic purposes: Wear them under very short skirts and dresses for coverage insurance; or style them with virtually anything (blazers, hoodies, slip dresses, you name it) for an influencer-approved outfit. With well over 7,000 perfect ratings, these biker shorts made of soft, breathable jersey are by far one of the most popular options on Amazon — and at just $10, they’re an absolute steal. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

17 A Flowy Midi Dress You Can Wear From The Beach Straight To Cocktails Amazon NERLEROLIAN Midi Dress $23 See On Amazon Trade your bikini and flip-flops for strappy sandals and statement earrings, and you can wear this feather-light dress from the beach straight to sunset cocktails. The rounded, split hem is floaty and ethereal; and since it’s a midi length, it suits most heights (so it won’t drag on the ground if you’re petite). Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

18 This Deliciously Cozy Pajama Set That Comes In 8 Tie-Dye Prints Amazon T1FE 1SFE Tie-Dye Pajama Set (2 Pieces) $32 See On Amazon The tie-dye trend is alive and well, but the print feels its most authentic when splashed across cozy pajama sets like this one. The lettuce-hem shorts are a sweet detail (and possibly a throwback to the PJ sets you wore as a kid), and the oversized henley shirt feels so cozy and soft. This set comes in eight tie-dye prints, though you also have the option to choose from serene solids, like cream and blush pink; or other prints, including leopard and florals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

19 This Palazzo-Pant Jumpsuit That Makes Dressing Up Effortless Amazon City Chic Plus Size Wide Leg Pleated Jumpsuit $103 See On Amazon You know when it’s about a million degrees outside and the mere thought of putting on clothes for an evening out is too painful to bear? That’s when you reach for this V-neck jumpsuit, whose pleated palazzo pants basically double as a built-in ventilation system (in addition to looking so chic). But it’s so beautifully constructed, you’ll feel immediately pulled together when you slip it on. Note that this is a plus-size piece, so the X-Small size is equivalent to a U.S. size 14. Available colors: X-Small — XX-Large

20 A Matching Set That’ll Make You Feel Elegant While You Lounge Around The House Amazon Fessceruna Spring Loungewear Set (3 Pieces) $43 See On Amazon The only thing better than a two-piece loungewear set? A three-piece loungewear set. This one comes equipped with a cropped tank, drawstring pants, and an ankle-grazing, open-front cardigan, all made of a textured, ribbed knit material. The shade range is super chic, too. Opt for the fresh seafoam green shown above for warm-weather lounging, or the moody wine red over the holiday season. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

21 These Stretchy Levi’s Jeans That’ve Have Garnered Over 30,000 Perfect Ratings On Amazon Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans $25 See On Amazon Skinny jeans aren’t typically what comes to mind when you think of “lazy” pieces — but these skinnies from Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. are the rare exception. They have almost as much stretch as leggings, and they pull on rather than button and zip (what looks like a zip closure is actually stitching). It’s also worth mentioning that over 34,000+ Amazon shoppers gave these jeans five-star ratings, which may very well make them the most popular jeans on the site. And how often can you say you picked up a new pair of Levi’s for $25? Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available inseams: 28 in., 30 in., 32 in.

Available colors: 8

22 A Breezy Wrap Dress That’ll Become A Wardrobe Staple, All Year Round Amazon ZESICA Floral Wrap Maxi Dress $38 See On Amazon Wrap dresses are a classic for a reason: Their adjustable silhouettes look gorgeous on all shapes and sizes, and they couldn’t be simpler (or more fun) to wear. This one is incredibly popular on Amazon, where over 6,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. This will become a staple in your warm-weather wardrobe, though you can also wear it with knee-high boots in the fall. Choose from several artistic prints, like florals and paisleys. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

23 This Comfy Workout Set Made Of A Smooth, Snug Stretch Material Amazon WIHOLL Loungewear Set (2 Pieces) $19 See On Amazon Here’s another two-piece activewear set worth your consideration, this time featuring a scoop-neck bralette and bike shorts constructed of smooth polyester — a sleek, Instagram-worthy variation on your typical ribbed spandex. Heads up: This page lists the two-piece pictured above, as well as a set featuring dolphin shorts and a short-sleeved crop top. Take care to purchase the set you like better. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 26

24 This Slouchy Loungewear Set That Looks So Hot-Without-Trying Amazon AUTOMET Tracksuit Set (2 Pieces) $36 See On Amazon What you see is what you get with this super-soft, relaxed-fit sweatsuit: “This sweatsuit gets an A+ It’s very well made, material is soft, comfy and fits perfectly!” raved one Amazon reviewer. Undo the henley shirt’s top buttons to reveal some shoulder, and French-tuck it into the slouchy sweats for a perfectly undone style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

25 A Workout Tank That Lets You Show Off Your Back (& Your Favorite Bra) Amazon OYANUS Backless Workout Top $19 See On Amazon With its low back and drapey construction, this workout top could easily double as a slinky going-out top. (It comes in several colors, including evening-appropriate black.) Wear it with a bra you’re proud to display, or a bandeau for more coverage. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

26 These Bootcut Yoga Pants That Look A Touch More Polished Than Basic Leggings Amazon Hanna Nikole Plus Size High Waisted Bootcut Pants $27 See On Amazon These bootcut leggings are a modern update to classic yoga pants, but they’re — dare we say — even comfier? And with their durable material, two side pockets, and high, figure-hugging waistband, you can wear them in lieu of basic trousers — they’re stylable with anything from blazers to crop tops. Available sizes: 16 — 24

Available colors: 7

27 The Minidress That Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve Of Amazon BTFBM Bodycon Mini Dress $29 See On Amazon Remember that iconic bodycon dress Carrie wears in season two, episode 15 of Sex and the City? That’s the energy this ruched minidress is giving. Pair it with aviators, strappy sandals, and a top-handle bag to complete the tableau. Or wear it with anything you want, really — this simple, streamlined dress is endlessly versatile. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

28 A Cute Romper That’ll Become A Core Piece In Your Summer Wardrobe Amazon IN'VOLAND Plus Size Casual Romper $27 See On Amazon Breezy rompers like this one come in handy when it’s too hot out to function, or when you’d simply rather be wearing pajamas today (albeit glorified ones). This is made of rayon and spandex for a breathable, just-clingy-enough construction, and the drawstring waist and adjustable straps let you customize the fit. This works well as a coverup for the beach or pool, too. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 13

29 This Classic Pajama Set That Adds Some Refinement To Your Loungewear Collection Amazon TIKTIK Short Sleeve Pajamas Set (2 Pieces) $20 See On Amazon Feel polished while you lounge at home in this timeless, two-piece pajama set. The contrasting piping along the sleeves, cuffs, and chest pocket nod to classic, menswear-inspired pajama sets, but the short boxers feel so cute and modern. When you leave the house, style the pajama top with the bottoms of your choice (truly, anything will do) to update the look even more. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 22

30 This Lace-Detailed Bralette You’ll Want To Show Off Amazon Mae High-Neck Lace Bralette $16 See On Amazon Let this eyelet lace bralette peek out from under a silk button-down shirt or an open cardigan to add a whiff of romance to your look. Or wear it as-is with an ethereal maxi skirt during the summer months; the open back is just as worthy of showing off as the front. This comes in 12 colors beyond the plum shade pictured above, some of which feature floral or geometric lace, which gives you more opportunity to play around with texture. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

31 A Long, Loose Maxi Dress With Spacious Side Pockets Amazon Wolddress Sleeveless Maxi Dress $29 See On Amazon This maxi dress is a great blank-slate piece. It’ll go with almost any accessory you throw at it, and it lends itself naturally to a belt if you’d prefer more structure — though its long, billowy silhouette feels especially well-suited to beachy accessories, like flat sandals and anything rattan or straw. Bonus points for the pockets, natch. Available sizes: Small — 3X Large

Available colors: 35

32 This Scene-Stealing Sweater That Makes Any Outfit Feel Special Amazon Saodimallsu Ruched Sweater $31 See On Amazon A foolproof way to elevate your outfit without virtually any effort on your end? Slip on one interesting, standalone piece — like this ruched, bell-sleeved sweater — and let it guide the rest of your outfit. Style it with round-framed sunglasses and bellbottom jeans to lean into the Penny Lane vibes, or go cottagecore with a ditsy-print dress. Or, skip the labels and throw it on with your favorite pair of denim shorts for a simple, classic look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

33 A Cute & Classic Pajama Set That Comes In An Assortment Of Fun Prints Amazon Beocut Plus Size Short Sleeve Pajama Set (2 Pieces) $26 See On Amazon If playful prints are your thing, you’ll love this two-piece pajama set, available solely in cheeky, graphic prints. Think: lips, cacti, cherries, cats, and the starry night sky print pictured above. They all come with shorts and a T-shirt, so pick these up for the summer months, or if you tend to run hot when you sleep. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 12

34 This Edgy, Corset-Inspired Sports Bra You Can Wear As A Top Amazon Core 10 Lattice Back Sports Bra $31 See On Amazon Viewed from the back, you’d never guess this vampy, corset-inspired top was actually a sports bra, let alone one with such a reasonable price tag. Get it in black to really drive home the “workout-bra-as-designer-top” illusion, or go with one of the lighter colors, like the pretty blue pictured. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

35 A Pair Of Basic Black Leggings, Elevated With Lace-Up Details Amazon Roamans Plus Size Lattice Strap Leggings $24 See On Amazon Continuing on with the lattice trend, the lace-up detail on these black leggings makes this versatile wardrobe staple feel so much more unique. They’ll take on a delightfully ‘80s bent when paired with kitten heels and an oversized denim jacket; but even if you throw on a pair of sneakers and a tee to run errands, that little ankle detail will make your outfit feel so much more intentional. Available sizes: Large — 34-36 Plus

36 This Lace-Trimmed Nightgown That Feels Classic & Glamorous Amazon Ekouaer Lace Trim Night Gown $20 See On Amazon Nightgowns are the red lipstick of the sleepwear world: Classic, glamorous, and they feel just a bit indulgent when you slip them on. This lace-trimmed nightgown ticks all those boxes, and the soft, smooth modal fabric is practically begging you to lounge around in bed all day, preferably with a classic movie queued up on Netflix. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

37 This Oversized Shirt That Can Also Be Worn As A Dress Or Swim Cover-Up Amazon Ekouaer Shirt Cover Up $27 See On Amazon Equal parts fresh and elegant, menswear-inspired shirts like this one will never go out of style. Depending on your height, you may be able to pull this off as a dress (here again, a pair of bike shorts will come in handy), either belted for more shape, or loose for a really louche feel. Otherwise, you can’t go wrong with a pair of leggings or jeans, tucked or untucked. It also makes the perfect beach coverup. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

38 A Super-Comfortable Maxi Dress That’s A Worthy Alternative To Sweats Amazon Amazon Essentials Plus Size Maxi Dress $18 See On Amazon When you’re “tired of only wearing sweats,” as one Amazon reviewer wrote, slip on this maxi tank dress instead. It’s equally comfortable, but it’ll likely make you feel a lot more prepared to face the day. Other Amazon shoppers report that the “fit is spot on,” but the material can be too translucent for some — another ideal time to put those jersey bike shorts to work. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 5

39 A Cute & Casual Romper With A Face-Framing Halter Neck Amazon MEROKEETY Halter Neck Jumpsuit $28 See On Amazon As far as easy dressing is concerned, there is no such thing as owning too many jumpsuits and rompers — so next, consider this high-necked romper that Amazon shoppers swear by. As one reviewer raved: “I absolutely love this romper. It looks exactly like the picture, even better in person. It is so cute and comfy and the material is high quality too.” While almost any romper can be dressed up with the right accessories, the halter neck and keyhole back on this one feel especially evening-appropriate. It’ll be one of the most versatile pieces in your closet. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

40 This Satin Pajama Set That Comes In Over 30 Gleaming Jewel Tones Amazon Ekouaer Satin Pajamas (2 Pieces) $25 See On Amazon Pamper yourself while you sleep in this luxe pajama set, available in an assortment of 34 rich jewel tones and shimmering pastels, like canary yellow, champagne, and lavender. You can get more mileage out of this set by wearing the cami under sweaters, jackets, and sheer shirts, or on its own with a long necklace and jeans. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

41 An Airy Swing Dress That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Daily Ritual Plus Size Long Sleeve Dress $25 See On Amazon You’ll get plenty of wear out of this swingy dress, another great find from Daily Ritual. It’ll be a go-to for casual transitional dressing; but since it’s long-sleeved, you can wear it even during the coldest of months, with generous layers and a pair of boots. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 4

42 A Nightgown That Doubles As An Easy, Minimalist Day Dress Amazon Ekouaer Sleeveless Night Gown $24 See On Amazon Thanks to its versatile silhouette and simple design details, this nightgown could easily be worn as a day dress, too, when paired with a few, easy accessories. People would be none the wiser that you were actually wearing pajamas to the grocery store. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

43 The Cozy Sleep Shirt You Can Wear Out Of The House, Too Amazon Ekouaer V-Neck Night Gown $24 See On Amazon As many basic T-shirts you have in your closet, you know there’s always room for one more. A chameleon by nature, this nightgown-slash-oversized tee would make an excellent addition to your repertoire. Tie it up into a knot, and it’s a crop top; wear it with leggings or skinnies, and it’s a tunic; keep it loose, and it’s a slouchy, surprisingly sexy tee. You’ll want this in a few colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18