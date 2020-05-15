When it comes to casual summer style, the key is keeping it easy-breezy. Typically done with flowing maxi dresses or boxy tees, this seasons next-up trend is drawing inspiration from an unlikely source: pajama shirts that double for day time, too. Oversized button-downs have been quietly making a comeback — and the trend couldn't be more convenient.

Complete with lightweight fabrics, a flow-y silhouette, and multi-use wear, the menswear-inspired trend certainly makes sense for the sweaty days ahead. Not only is a flowy pajama top a comfy day-time option but it's also ideal for steering clear of clinging when the temps inevitably get sticky. And with plenty of new bowling shirts from some of your favorite brands just now hitting New Arrivals, you'll likely find more than one that suits your personal style.

Take for example, an elevated collared button-down, like a crisp cotton or shiny silk option: It's a perfect professional-from-the-waist-up option for Zoom calls. Then, once we're allowed to leave our homes again, a do-it-all choice can be worn out and about with jeans or as a bathing suit cover-up. Another option: Upgrade your matching sweat or athletic set uniform with picks from brands like Whit or Jacquemus, both of whom offer matching shorts for a warm-weather co-ordinating set.

Whether printed or solid, double down on a short-sleeve collared button-down with 15 of TZR's current favorite picks.

