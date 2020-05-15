15 Pajama Tops You Can Wear During The Day, Too
When it comes to casual summer style, the key is keeping it easy-breezy. Typically done with flowing maxi dresses or boxy tees, this seasons next-up trend is drawing inspiration from an unlikely source: pajama shirts that double for day time, too. Oversized button-downs have been quietly making a comeback — and the trend couldn't be more convenient.
Complete with lightweight fabrics, a flow-y silhouette, and multi-use wear, the menswear-inspired trend certainly makes sense for the sweaty days ahead. Not only is a flowy pajama top a comfy day-time option but it's also ideal for steering clear of clinging when the temps inevitably get sticky. And with plenty of new bowling shirts from some of your favorite brands just now hitting New Arrivals, you'll likely find more than one that suits your personal style.
Take for example, an elevated collared button-down, like a crisp cotton or shiny silk option: It's a perfect professional-from-the-waist-up option for Zoom calls. Then, once we're allowed to leave our homes again, a do-it-all choice can be worn out and about with jeans or as a bathing suit cover-up. Another option: Upgrade your matching sweat or athletic set uniform with picks from brands like Whit or Jacquemus, both of whom offer matching shorts for a warm-weather co-ordinating set.
Whether printed or solid, double down on a short-sleeve collared button-down with 15 of TZR's current favorite picks.
The oversized sleeves, understated collar, and patch pocket make this silhouette spot-on for the bowling shirt trend while the coral-hued satin adds a feminine element.
Contrast trimming is innately a signature pajama style cue, but this navy number from Peserico makes for a versatile take that's easy to take out of the bedroom. Just pair with some light-wash skinny jeans, white tennis sneakers, and any of your go-to handbags for a warm day-to-day 'fit.
Lacausa's tie-dye take is still oversized enough for a flowy fit but its cropped fit makes it ideal to pair with high-rise bottoms.
Acne's sheer organza option couldn't be more ideal for the dog days of summer.
The designer may have ignited the trend in recent seasons: the label's Spring/Summer 2020 collection boasted a number of oversized menswear-inspired shirts. Don't miss the brands trademark Chiquto bags in the same watercolor checked pattern.
Its loose fit and pale yellow shade make Gauchere's iteration more than ideal for the trend; it's the under-cup stitching that gives it a suggestive edge.
Marni aced the PJ look with this one. Try styling yours unbuttoned over a billowing maxi dress as a lightweight topper.
The super relaxed but expertly tailored cut makes for an effortlessly cool style you can wear all season long.
A satin-silk number such as this one is the ideal do-it-all piece: Wear it as a Zoom meeting uniform, casually with jeans, or unbuttoned over a bikini for a sultry balance.
Not only is Whit's daisy print super adorable, but the brand offers matching boxing shorts so you can ace a few trends (bowling shirt, menswear, co-ord set) all on one look.
You'll be surprised at just how versatile a loud graphic can be with this piece.
If menswear shirting, bowling shirts, and pajama tops all melted into one — this would be it.
Theory's taupe take is of the most versatile options out there thanks to its neutral, wear-with-anything hue.