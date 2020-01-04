While splurging out on the shoe of the moment or a new statement jacket is always fun, it’s often the more mundane purchases that help you look polished on a day-to-day basis. Whether it’s versatile basics to fill in the gaps in your wardrobe or ingenious products that extend the life of your most cherished pieces, savvy shoppers know that the “boring” fashion buys are as important as the splurges. Luckily, you don’t have to spend hundreds to have a well-balanced, perfectly maintained, and artfully accessorized wardrobe. Case in point? These 38 things that significantly upgrade your wardrobe for less than $50 on Amazon, which means even if you pick up a few of these genius products, you'll still have plenty of space in your budget to shop that new collection you’ve been eyeing.

Some of the items in this edit are meant to round out your existing wardrobe by adding some essential element — think wear-with-anything power pumps, the perfect white tee, a silky neck scarf that instantly elevates any outfit — giving you new ways to wear your favorite go-to pieces. Other products are meant to make your clothes and accessories more wearable by removing stains and pills, making minor adjustments for a better fit, and generally keeping them in tip-top shape. Everything on the list does have something in common, though: Without putting in much effort or spending much money, these simple purchases will ensure you never feel like you have “nothing to wear" again.

1. A Gorgeous Silk Scarf To Add A Chic, Colorful Touch To Any Outfit QBSM Square Neck Scarf $6 Amazon See on Amazon Like the accessory equivalent of the perfect red lipstick, this silky square scarf will instantly elevate even the simplest of low-maintenance outfits. Timelessly chic, there are about a million ways to wear it: tie it on your neck, wrap it around your head, or attach it to your favorite handbag to add a vibrant pop of color. Plus, this one comes in a near-endless array of colors and prints.

2. These Ingenious Sponges That Magically Make Deodorant Stains Disappear Hollywood Fashion Secrets Deodorant Removing Sponge $6 Amazon See On Amazon One reviewer swears these deodorant-removing sponges are "pure magic," and honestly, they may be on to something. In mere seconds, the sponges remove pesky white deodorant stains from clothing, shoes, furniture, and more — no water required. "A magic eraser for your clothes! Works great," one reviewer gushed.

3. A Pair Of (Faux) Tortoiseshell Earrings That Literally Go With Everything YAHPERN Acrylic Earrings $10 Amazon See on Amazon While using genuine tortoiseshell is banned worldwide, these gorgeous acrylic earrings have all the vintage glamour that originally popularized the look. Surprisingly versatile and endlessly chic, they're a fun, lightweight alternative to your usual hoops or studs. Plus, if you're not a fan of tortoiseshell, the earrings come in several other chic styles, including turquoise, emerald green, and a multi-colored floral.

4. An Elegant, Versatile Bag At An Unbeatable Price Hoxis Minimalist Evening Envelope Clutch $24 Amazon See on Amazon It's a good idea to keep at least one or two colors of this elegant, versatile clutch on hand for last-minute events — sleek and sophisticated, the minimalist design complements just about any look. The envelope-style bag is made of soft, smooth vegan leather, with a magnetic closure, two inner pockets, and a detachable chain strap. Choose from eight colors, including grey, brown, and peach.

5. A Pair Of Cat Eye Sunglasses That Look Look So Much More Expensive Than They Actually Are SOJOS Retro Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses $12 Amazon See On Amazon Thick frames and an oversized shape give these chic sunglasses a glamorous touch; they're an easy way to add a stylish detail to virtually any outfit. Reviewers say they're sturdy, stylish, and well-made, with multiple people swearing they could easily pass for a much more expensive pair. Choose from 8 different lens/frame combos.

6. An On-Trend Way To Upgrade Your Hair Style Tortoise Shell Resin Alligator Hair Clips (5-Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they super trendy, but these chic hair clips can prove invaluable during bad hair days, especially when you're in the process of growing out your bangs. The set includes five oversized clips in a variety of styles, all made of sturdy resin in a range of fun colors and deigns. "These are really stunning," one reviewer reported. "The package says they are handmade and they look really shiny."

7. The Super-Strong Fabric Tape That's Specifically Designed For Temporary Hemming Scotch Essentials Adjustable Hem Tape $6 Amazon See on Amazon A must-have for petites, these nifty tape strips make it easy to temporarily adjust the hemline on dresses, pants, shorts, and skirts — no sewing or ironing required. The tape comes in a package of 24 pre-measured strips, which reviewers say are stronger and longer-lasting than other types of fabric tape. "Where has this been all of my (literally) short life?!" one reviewer joked.

8. A Pair Of Sparkling Cuff Earrings With Over 1,300 Perfect Five-Star Reviews PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 Amazon See on Amazon Classic and versatile, these gorgeous cuff earrings will add a subtle touch of glamour to any basic look. Plated in your choice of 14-karat rose, yellow, or white gold, they're embedded with a dainty row of cubic zirconia "diamonds," which reviewers swear have just as much sparkle as the real thing. Plus, since they're lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic, you won't need to worry about them irritating sensitive ears.

9. The Perfect Everyday Tote (For Under $20!) Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag $16 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to believe this gorgeous tote is so affordable — with its sleek, minimalist design made of smooth vegan leather, it has the look and feel of a far more expensive bag. Reviewers say it's spacious, well-made, and durable, giving it nearly 2,000 glowingly positive reviews. Plus, it's available in an extensive range of rich, gorgeous colors, including classic black, pastel pink, and a silvery shade of grey.

10. The Fan-Favorite Nipple Covers That Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Nippies Skin Pasties & Travel Case $25 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers have given these top-rated nipple pasties more than 1,600 perfect five-star reviews, resulting in an impressive average rating of 4.5 stars. Reviewers say they're comfortable, lightweight, and completely invisible under thin, tight-fitting tops — and, best of all, they actually stay put all day long. Plus, they can be washed and reused up to 30 times, and even come with their own handy travel case. Available shades: Creme, Caramel, Coco

11. A User-Friendly Sweater Comb To Make Your Cashmere, Wool, & Other Knits Look New Again The Laundress New York Sweater Comb $18 Amazon See on Amazon Breathe new life into tired sweaters and other knits with this popular sweater comb from chic garment care brand The Laundress. Comb it over your fine knits — think cashmere, wool, merino, mohair, and other similar fabrics — to pick up any stray pills and keep them looking pristine.

12. The Cult-Favorite Stain-Removing Pens You Should Always Have On Hand Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover Liquid Pen (3-Pack) $7 Amazon See on Amazon Keep these Tide stain remover pens in your purse, car, and desk drawer — after all, you never know when you'll be glad to have one on hand. Compact and portable, they're impressively effective at removing at various types of stains from clothing, shoes, furniture, and more.

13. A Pair Of Sleek, Classic Loafers That'll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat $23 Amazon See on Amazon The definition of a timeless style staple, these gorgeous flat loafers make for a polished alternative to your more casual slip-on sneakers (but they're still every bit as comfortable and versatile). Wear them to work to give your feet a break from heels, or throw them on with jeans for an elevated weekend look. Made of quality vegan leather, the simple design comes in four colors, including an on-trend leopard print. Available sizes: 5-13

14. The Space-Saving Hangers That'll Increase Your Closet Space Tenfold HOUSE DAY Space-Saving Hangers $11 Amazon See on Amazon Dramatically increase your closet's potential with these genius space-saving hangers — or, more accurately, hangers for your hangers. Designed to hang either vertically or horizontally, each "hanger" can hold up to 12 clothes hangers, making it easy to keep your wardrobe organized while utilizing your space as efficiently as possible. "It feels downright luxurious in my closet now. I can see all my clothes, and nothing is squished together like it used to be," commented one reviewer.

15. A 100-Pack Of Top-Rated Lens Wipes So Your Glasses Always Look Shiny & Clean Optix 55 Eyeglass Cleaner Lens Wipes (100-Pack) $7 See on Amazon Keep these individually-packaged, pre-moistened lens wipes in your purse so you'll always have them on hand. Designed to quickly and effectively remove grime, smudges, makeup and more from eyeglasses and sunglasses, their impressive 4.8-star average rating is based on more 1,000 customer reviews. "We thought we were cleaning our glasses with tissues or other materials, but when you use these Optix55 wipes, you will marvel at how sparkling clean your glasses are," one reviewer wrote.

16. A Dainty Gold-Plated Choker That Instantly Elevates Any Look MONOOC Dainty 14K Gold Plated Choker Necklace $11 Amazon See On Amazon This simple 4mm snake chain choker necklace is plated in 14K gold, so it looks much more expensive than the $11 price tag. Since it's nickel and lead-free, it's a great option for those with sensitive skin, and it goes with literally everything. The snake chain style also comes in a 7mm width if you want a chunkier look.

17. A Spray To Protect Leather & Suede From Being Damaged In The Elements Bickmore Gard-More Water & Stain Repellent $13 Amazon See on Amazon Designed for use on materials like leather, suede, and nubuck, this water and stain repellent is essential for protecting your favorite pieces from water, stains, and more. Spray it on boots, shoes, jackets, hats, and clothes to prevent them from being damaged by the elements. "I spray all my sneakers with this, and they stay a nice bright white," one reviewer reported.

18. The Top-Rated Opaque Tights That'll Transform Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe HUE Super Opaque Tights $10 Amazon See on Amazon HUE has earned a stellar reputation for making quality, stylish hosiery, and their basic opaque tights make it easy to see why. In over 700 perfect five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers say they're truly opaque, remarkably comfortable, and — most importantly — they never seem to rip or run, wear after wear. Plus, they're available in a dozen chic colors, ranging from black to chili red — order several pairs and watch your winter wardrobe transform. Available sizes: 1-5

19. A Luxe Two-Tone Scarf That Feels Exactly Like Real Cashmere FORTREE Two-Tone Scarf $19 Amazon See on Amazon In review after review, fans swear this luxe reversible scarf feels indistinguishable from real cashmere — soft and sumptuous, it's an effortless way to add a rich pop of color to any cold-weather outfit. In a cozy, oversized design featuring a chic fringed trim, it's the type of timeless accessory that just about anyone can appreciate; buy one for yourself, and pick up a few more to give as gifts.

20. A Felt Insert That Will Keep Your Purse Organized AF LEXSION Felt Purse Bag Organizer Insert $14 Amazon See On Amazon If you're the kind of person who carries your entire life in your purse, then you need this felt organizer insert. Never dig around for your phone or that one specific lip balm again, because this one has a pocket for everything — including a removable zippered pocket that can also be used as a wallet. It comes in 5 sizes and 15 colors. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

21. The Travel-Friendly Steamer With More Than 5,000 Perfect Five-Star Reviews Hilife Handheld Garment Clothing $25 Amazon See on Amazon It's hard to overstate the fanfare surrounding this handheld garment steamer — earning more than 5,000 five-star reviews, the best-selling device has maintained a near-perfect average rating of 4.6 stars. "It heats up fast and is small enough to not take up too much space in my luggage, one reviewer reported. "But most importantly, it does an awesome job at steaming my clothes!"

22. A Secret Weapon To Keep Shoes & Sneakers Looking Like New STK Extra Thick Magic Cleaning Pads (20-Pack) $10 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're a true sneakerhead or just like keeping your kicks looking like new, these extra-thick sponges are a must-have. For $10 you get 20 sponges, and they're impressively effective at erasing scuffs, stains, and grime from your sneakers, heels, and other shoes.

23. An Effective Waterproofing Spray For Your Boots, Shoes, & More Nikwax Fabric & Leather Proof Waterproofing $11 Amazon See on Amazon Protect boots and shoes from rain, slush, and snow with this heavy-duty waterproofing spray. Designed for use on both genuine or synthetic leather — as well as other synthetics, such as GORE-TEX — it's a must for anyone living in a wet, slushy, or snowy climate. Plus, unlike many waterproofing agents, it's free of harsh scents and toxic chemicals, and completely biodegradable.

24. A Dainty "Diamond" Band That Looks Gorgeous On Its Own Or Stacked With Other Rings PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Ring $10 Amazon See on Amazon A subtle hint of sparkle that even minimalists can appreciate, this classic, dainty ring could easily pass for a far more expensive piece. Made of solid sterling silver plated in polished 14 karat gold, the ring's thin surface is embedded with a tiny row of cubic zirconia "diamonds." Choose from rhodium, rose, or yellow gold plating — or buy the set of all three finishes and wear them stacked together.

25. A Comfortable Strapless Bra That *Actually* Stays In Place Wingslove Women's Strapless Underwire Bra $27 Amazon See on Amazon This top-rated strapless bra is especially popular amongst shoppers with larger cup sizes, who appreciate its supportive design, sturdy underwire, and inclusive sizing range. Designed with silicone grips to ensure it stays securely in place, the bra's removable straps mean it can also be worn as a halter, one-shoulder, or racerback. Choose from three colors: black, white, or beige. Available sizes: 30A-44DD

26. A Two-Pack Of Classic White Tees That Look Good With Everything Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (2-Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon You can never have too many classic T-shirts, and this two-pack of basic tees makes it easy to stock up. Garnering over 1,500 perfect five-star reviews, the simple crewneck tees have earned a stellar reputation among Amazon shoppers who love their soft, cotton-modal blend, quality construction, and classic, comfortable fit. Plus, they come in a wide variety of stylish color and print combinations, ranging from classic black and white to bold stripes, camo, and polka dots. Available sizes: XS-XXL

27. 12 Satin Headbands In A Range Of Gorgeous Colors Elcoho Satin Headbands (12-Pack) $11 Amazon See on Amazon Add a vibrant pop of color to any look with these gorgeous satin headbands — not only are the preppy hair accessories totally trending right now, but they're a quick and easy solution for when you need polished-looking hair in a hurry. Sold in a pack of 12, the shimmering, satin-covered headbands come in a range of gorgeous hues to complement just about any look.

28. These Brilliant Clips That Turn Any Bra Into A Racerback W-Plus Bra Strap Clips (6-Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than going out and buying a racerback bra, use these nifty strap clips to adjust the straps on one you already own. Not only do the clips turn any normal bra into a racerback, but they're also a great way to tighten stretched-out straps on a bra that's worn out. The six-piece set includes two black, two white, and two beige clips.

29. A Pair Of Timeless, Elegant Studs That Are Perfect For Everyday Wear Amazon Essentials Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings $11 Amazon See on Amazon These sparkling cubic zirconia studs have earned a glowing reputation amongst Amazon reviewers, garnering nearly 3,000 perfect five-star reviews. Fans love that they're made of sterling silver, meaning they're safe for sensitive ears, and swear their moderately-sized "diamonds" can easily pass for the real thing. "They came in an expensive-looking box, and the earrings themselves looked very much like real diamonds," one reviewer reported. "Lots of depth and sparkle."

30. These Ingenious Contoured Hangers That Prevent Your Clothes From Slipping Off Tosnail Non-Slip Dimple & Crease Free Hanger (10-Pack) $17 Amazon See On Amazon Thoughtfully designed to prevent your clothes from slipping off, these hangers make it so much easier to keep your closet neat. Not only does the contoured arc naturally prevent slippage, but it also eliminates the shoulder bumps or creases sometimes caused by traditional hangers. "I got really tired of hanging my sweaters on normal hangers where they would develop those annoying shoulder bumps.," one reviewer gushed. "These not only avoid the shoulder bumps but the sweaters also don't slide off the hangers. Great purchase."

31. A (Surprisingly Affordable) Set Of Oversized Hair Clips Encrusted With Gorgeous Faux Pearls Pearl Hair Clips (12-Pack) $8 Amazon See on Amazon '90s-inspired hair accessories are everywhere right now, and these oversized pearl hair clips prove how chic the trend can be. Use them to clip back your fringe, tame flyaways, or secure a half-up style — since each barrette has a unique shape and design, they can easily be mixed and matched to create countless different looks. Plus, each one is unique and they're sold in a pack of 12.

32. These Seamless Thongs That Are Invisible Under Leggings, Slinky Dresses, & More Mae Women's Sueded Infinity Edge Thong (3-Pack) $12 Amazon See on Amazon An absolute essential to wear under slinky dresses and more, these laser-cut thongs remain completely invisible under thin, fitted clothing. Plus, they're conveniently sold in a pack of three colors — black, white, and a pale, pinky-beige — making it easy to find the right match for any outfit. "So comfortable, smooth, and wash like a dream," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS-XL

33. A 3-Pack Of This Cult-Favorite Stain Remover Grandma's Secret Spot Remover- 2 Ounce (Pack of 3) $14 Amazon See On Amazon Grandma's Secret Spot Remover comes in a 3-pack, which means you can always have a bottle stashed in your bag for those times when you unexpectedly spill something on your favorite white top. Best of all, you don't have to worry about discoloring your fabrics or needing to scrub the stain away. Just put a drop of the non-toxic, environmentally-safe formula on the spot and watch it disappear.

34. A Top-Rated Fabric Shaver To Give Your Knits New Life BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $15 Amazon See on Amazon Keep your collection of knits plush and pill-free with this nifty fabric shaver — featuring two speeds and multiple shaver settings, it quickly and easily removes lint, fuzz, and pills from sweaters, blankets, and other knits. In over 2,500 glowingly positive reviews, fans say it's "easy to use," "strangely satisfying" and "very effective," giving it an impressive average rating of 4.5 stars.

35. An Expensive-Looking Necklace That Could Pass As A Real Diamond PAVOI 14K Gold Plated CZ Necklace $13 Amazon See on Amazon Timeless and versatile, this dainty, minimalist necklace is a must-have addition to any jewelry collection. It's plated in real 14 karat white, rose, or yellow gold, and set with a circular cubic zirconia stone that's realistically sized to pass for a genuine diamond. The 16-inch chain comes with a 2-inch extender, making it easy to adjust the length when layering with other necklaces.

36. The Wrinkle-Removing Spray That Reviewers Call "A Miracle-Worker" Downy Wrinkle Release Spray $14 Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers can't say enough good things about this popular wrinkle release spray, giving it over 1,300 perfect five-star reviews. Not only will it effortlessly remove most wrinkles without the use of a steamer or iron, but it also works as a fabric refresher, odor eliminator, static remover, and ironing aid. "This product changed my life!" one reviewer gushed. "Works perfectly on all fabrics, even silk."

37. These Ingenious Extenders To Adjust The Band Size On Your Favorite Bras BlingKingdom Women's Bra Strap Extenders $6 Amazon See on Amazon Save too-tight bras from being thrown in the donation pile with these ingenious bra band extenders. Clip one onto the band of any bra, and they'll add three extra notches to ensure a comfortable fit. Conveniently, each three-pack comes with one black, one white, and one beige extender, making it easy to find a perfect color match.