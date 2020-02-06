There are two factions of fashion: the maximalists and the minimalists. One combines prints, colors, and textures with abandon and worships at the altar of Alessandro Michele. The latter prefers to keep things neutral, simple, and streamlined, à la Phoebe Philo and Daniel Lee's Bottega Veneta. That said, both camps can still find some common ground, and this season, said ground includes the weighty appeal of the chain accessories fashion trend. The thing about draping a chunky chain choker around your neck or slinging a clinking bag strap over your shoulder is that it creates instant impact: It adds an edgy polish to even basic jeans and tee. There's no clever styling or strategic layering necessary.

And this spring, these cool, chunky chain details aren't limited to the standard iterations; they're making their way into other accessory categories, too. Sure, the heavy metal update to Bottega's coveted pouch bag is destined to be a street style favorite, but there are plenty of other chain styles to covet. Spring's trendiest sandals from Proenza Schouler are draped with delicate layers of links that carefully hug the ankle. Sunglasses also get a style upgrade thanks to the retro-inspired oversized croakies first spotted at Gucci.

Sacai shoe; Bottega Veneta bag; Gucci eyewear, chain; Chanel bracelet.

For those considering something a bit more subtle, a simple cuff or side-body bag with a woven chain feels timeless while still entirely of-the-moment. Regardless of how you approach personal style, consider this the 2020 trend that will instantly up the cool factor in your wardrobe, no ice necessary.

Stella McCartney eyewear; chain; Fendi necklace, ring; Alighieri necklace, Zimmermann necklace; Proenza Schouler shoe, Louis Vuitton bag.

Photographer: Suzanne Saroff

Prop Stylist: Kalen Kaminski