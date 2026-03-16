Everyone knows that on Oscar Sunday, the real fun begins after the shiny statuettes have been handed off. While the ceremony is, of course, the meaningful main event, the after parties are the stuff of legend — especially the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where Hollywood’s biggest names celebrate film’s biggest night. And according to actor, YSL Beauty ambassador, and frequent VF party attendee Laura Harrier, it really is as glamorous as it looks from the outside. “It’s so exciting to be in a room full of friends and actors I admire,” she tells TZR. And “of course, to get all dressed up, too!”

For this year’s event, held at LACMA on Mar. 15th (into the wee hours of the 16th), Harrier and her glam team leaned in to sultry earth tones. The vision was “a sort of enhanced neutrals look” to go with her slinky, shimmering Gucci gown, says Harrier. “The skin is a bit more on the matte side but still soft, like suede. And I wanted to keep like a brown sort of plum lip and a little brown on the eyes.”

After setting the vibe with a face mask, eye patches, and a “room service [order] of chicken fingers and chips” for Harrier, makeup artist Dana Delaney started building the base with the YSL Beauty All Hours Foundation. She then went in with Touche Éclat pens to highlight and conceal, along with the All Hours Hyper Bronzer to sculpt and bronze. Keep with the cozy tones, the artist used Make Me Blush 24H Buildable Blurring Powder Blush in shades 37 Peachy Nude and 12 Honeymoon to add warm-toned color to the cheeks.

(+) One last lip touch-up. Tyler Joe (+) The YSL Beauty lineup. Tyler Joe INFO 1/2

To create a soft “suede” neutral eye with lifted lashes, Delaney used the brand’s new Nude Hours Couture Eye Clutch (set for a Mar. 23 release) and Lash Latex Lengthening & Sculpting Mascara, and underlined the lids with the Lines Liberated 24H Waterproof Eyeliner in the shades Ubridled Black and Liberated Bronze.

Next up: Lips, Harrier’s personal favorite event-glam element. “A YSL Beauty Lip is always my go-to,” she shares. Delaney created dimension with the new Lovenude Kiss Shaper Sculpting Lip Liner in shade 109 to sculpt, which she then topped with the Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick in shade 19 Salted Caramel.

(+) Heading out! Tyler Joe (+) The final look on the gray carpet. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The final look, which included soft mermaid waves styled by Jennifer Yepez, was peak effortless elegance; fitting, given the cohesion of Team Laura. While her glam squad coordinates ahead of time — “We do have a group message,” says Delaney — for the most part, “we've all been working together so long that I feel like it's pretty seamless,” says the actor. “We're always sort of on the same page. Dana knows what works for my face really well. She knows what I like.” And in that regard, Harrier is an easy customer. As Delaney exclaims: “She likes to be pretty!”

The Products Behind Laura Harrier’s Sultry Glam