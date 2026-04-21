Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

For those who binged The Vampire Diaries, Claire Holt needs no introduction. A CW mainstay in the 2010s, she portrayed Rebekah Mikaelson in the hit teen drama, later reprising the role in its spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies. In recent years, however, Holt has stepped back from acting, turning her focus to raising her three young children with her husband, Andrew Joblon, and to building her fashion label, Saint Sirène, which debuted earlier this month.

Co-founded with Madeline Simmer, Saint Sirène launched with a tightly edited lineup of three white tees — The Best Friend, The Girlfriend, and The Boyfriend, each priced at $78. The idea was born out of Holt’s own frustration with worn-out basics, prompting her to set out to create what the brand calls “the perfect white tee.” As a working mom, she prioritizes pieces that are both practical and polished — and Saint Sirène’s T-shirts tick both boxes. “My wardrobe needs to hold up to sticky fingers and coffee stains without sacrificing style,” she tells TZR.

Unsurprisingly, the label mirrors Holt’s own fashion philosophy: less is more. Her go-to uniform? A white tee, black wide-leg pants, and a pair of sneakers or ballet flats. “I’ve worn this look for work, errands, chasing kids, driving/sitting for hours, and out to dinner. It’s super classic, so it works for any occasion.” What’s more, rather than chasing of-the-moment looks, Holt leans into luxe basics. “I’ve tried to experiment with flowy dresses and fun trends, but I never really feel like myself,” she shares. “Gimme a pair of loose pants and a soft tee, and I’m happy as a clam.”

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That’s not to say Holt doesn’t occasionally punch up her pared-back looks. “You can always make things more fun by adding a colorful scarf or some statement jewelry, but the achromatic tones are a really reliable base,” the actor shares. Still, she’s a firm believer that the simplest outfits are often the strongest. “I’m not interested in constantly shopping for new pieces, so this formula works because it’s so comfortable and never feels dated,” Holt adds. Indeed, the mom of three is more interested in investing in well-made pieces that’ll stand the test of time.

Some looks in question? Below, check out six of Holt’s all-time favorite basics in her closet.