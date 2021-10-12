Kourtney Kardashian Would Totally Wear These Glam-Goth Earrings — & They’re On Sale

One of the hottest topics on the street style scene? The epic return to, well, Hot Topic. If you grew up in the ‘90s, then you know what I’m talking about and may have scanned the shelves of the mall staple yourself for band tees, stacked chokers, and plaid pants. But if you didn’t get the chance to rock the alt look back then, there is no time like the present with the vampy glam-goth trend. It’s already making waves with celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox fueling the flames of the grunge-meets-goth revival, and if you want to dip your toes into the dark side, we found the perfect alt-girl earrings that will turn any all-black look into an #OOTD-worthy lewk.

Meet the Dagger Earrings: Crafted by New York-based jewelry designer Pamela Love, these killer baubles feature a dangling dagger shape with sculptural handles. They’re available in sterling silver or gold-plated sterling silver and, with an air of slightly dark glamour, they come complete with a single pearl droplet. Nancy from The Craft could never. (JK, these are totally her style.)

But despite how seamlessly they would fit into the ‘90s-inspired grunge scene, these earrings are also the perfect accessory for 2021’s scene girl reemergence: Not only do they give off grown-up teen witch vibes, but they’re ethically sourced and made with recycled metals that have been repurposed from post-consumer products (like all the metals used in Pamela Love jewelry). Their precious stones are also all conflict-free.

Killer style and sustainable practices aside, these earrings have one more feature to get excited about, which is our exclusive discount: TZR readers get 15% off either pair of earrings when you shop right on this page — no promo required. Now that’s something to rock out about.

Need some extra inspo for creating your own glam-goth fall aesthetic? Look toward Kourtney Kardashian’s new grown-up-goth-girl style for ideas on pairing the Dagger earrings with a chic black French mani, matching lipstick, and an edgy leather jacket. Kardashian borrowed her moto jacket from boyfriend and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, but if you don’t have your own punk-rock icon S.O. to share a wardrobe with, Madewell’s classic washed leather version will do.

Similarly, Megan Fox has been flaunting a moodier sense of style as of late, with lust-after fashion items like black platform heels and a studded leather trench. Steal her look with a pair of Chloé’s chunky Betty boots, punky plaid trousers, and a skin-hugging turtleneck sweater that’ll bring attention back to your show-stopping Dagger earrings.