Lately, Kourtney Kardashian has been experimenting with her style more than ever before. Ever since the start of her relationship with Blink 182 musician Travis Barker, she has been visibly gravitating towards the more edgy, punk rock attire. The newest development in this style evolution is evidenced by Kardashian’s heart print white pants, which she recently wore while out and about in Los Angeles. It’s not often that you see the socialite and entrepreneur donning such a bold print, which makes this street style moment feel even more special to fans and those who closely follow her style.

On Sept. 15, Kardashian went shopping with her daughter, Penelope Disick. For the occasion, she picked out a pair of high-waisted baggy white pants with red hearts all over them and what looked like a simple black top, which she wore tucked in. On top, she wore a black leather trench coat that added a cool-girl edge to her look. The Poosh founder finished off her outfit with Matrix-inspired shades and a pair of Converse-style Graffiti leather sneakers from Marni. Overall, this look proves that the celeb has been taking style cues from Barker’s streetwear-heavy style. (She likes to borrow from his closet every now and then, too.)

4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Kardashian is not the only fan of the printed take on white bottoms. Earlier this year, Emily Ratajkowski leaned into the craftcore trend with her high-rise doodle jeans from environmentally-conscious brand Reformation. If you don’t have a similar pair of fun pants in your closet yet, now is the time to get your hands on one asap. Pair them with your favorite neutral-colored tops or chunky knit sweater in a matching color, once the weather permits.

While the maker of Kardashian’s exact pair remains a mystery for the time being, there is no shortage of equally fun printed denim options. Scroll on to peruse and shop similar styles from brands like With Jéan, Heron Preston, and Paloma Wool, below.

