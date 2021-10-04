Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Goth Lite’ Aesthetic Just Reached New Heights

There is perhaps no human alive more excited for Halloween than Kourtney Kardashian. According to her well-kept Instagram, the eldest Kardashian sibling is heralding the arrival of this most spooky month with spiderweb-strewn tablescapes, more pumpkins than a patch, and two of those infamous 12-foot plastic skeletons stationed as undead sentries at her mansion’s gate. Then, of course, there’s plotting her costume(s) and the makeup to match. On her Instagram Story, in between showing off her Halloween decor, Kourtney Kardashian took black lipstick for a test drive, pairing it with street clothes and a potential costume — and in the process, proved the color’s chicness even beyond Halloween.

Beneath a Cruella-approved split-dyed wig, Kardashian tried out two different black lipstick finishes, one glossy and one distinctly matte — though the glossy shot, based on her iPhone case and nail color, appears to be from a different day. The matte finish, in particular, emphasizes the Poosh purveyor’s full lips and plays off her smudgy, smoky eye makeup and arched brows (and newly-minted Goth Lite aesthetic, for that matter) for a vampy look that wouldn’t be out of place on a red carpet...or a Travis Barker music video set. Really, black lipstick looks like it was made for Kourtney Kardashian, who’s been proving all year that she’s actually one of — if not the — most interesting sister to look at.

To take black lipstick out for a spin yourself, just remember that it’s no different (or more difficult to wear) than any other deep lipstick, which means precision and transference are the only key issues to stay abreast of. With dark colors, lip liner is always your best friend — along with helping guide the color, the waxy pencils will create a physical boundary between the edge of your lips and the lip color to help mitigate smudging.

For the actual fill-in color, using a doe-foot applicator from a liquid lipstick is the easiest option, but transferring a lipstick color straight from the bullet to an angled lip brush is another simplified way to make sure it all goes on evenly and exactly. Keep the shade in your bag all night as eating and drinking can erode it, leaving a skin-colored hole in the middle of your lip look — just ask Kourtney Kardashian’s coffee mugs, dotted with black kiss prints just a few tiles earlier.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.