Kourtney Kardashian Continues To Explore Her Edgy Side With A Black French Mani

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to intricate nail art. Kylie Jenner’s 3D talons quite literally know no bounds, while sister Kendall tends to lean towards nail designs that are more subtle yet equally memorable. But today, Tuesday, September 21, the internet is buzzing about Kourtney Kardashian’s French manicure, which she showed off in an Instagram Story where she holds chopsticks, hovering over the yummiest looking sushi. Black nail polish can be tricky to pull off as it can come off a bit moody and dark — if you’re not into that look, Kardashian’s negative space take on black nail polish is the way to go. Not only is the minimalist design so trendy and perfect for fall, but it’s easy to recreate at home with polish that you already own, and even easier to achieve at a nail salon.

Los Angeles-based nail artist Kim Truong was the pro behind the oval-shaped nail look. "The design is an edgy twist on the classic French manicure," she tells TZR. If you want your nail tech to recreate the look at the salon, she advises that you ask for "an outlined half-moon at the base of the nail with a deep French tip, both in black polish."

And if you want to try your hand at bringing the nail design to life on your own, you’ll need two nail polish shades: one black and one neutral. Truong used The Gel Bottle Inc. nail polish in the shades Jet Black and Au Naturel — if you don’t normally use gels, reach for something like Essie’s Nail Polish in Licorice and Mademoiselle.

The French manicure is seemingly one of the Poosh founders favorite nail styles for 2021. In May, she shared an up-close look at her two-toned manicure while at Disneyland — and it bares resemblance to her latest look.

That design was created by another one of Kardashian’s nail artists, Lisa Kon. She used her own Gel Polish in Pearl Red, which has tiny specks of sparkles throughout, plus her Rubber Base Coat and Super Shiny Top Coat.

See below for the two main shades you’ll need to recreate this edgy minimalist look.

