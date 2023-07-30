If You’re Not Stocking Up On This Transitional Top Yet, Start Now

If you haven’t heard, some parts of the country have had record-breaking heat waves this summer. Hang in there though, because before you know it, fall will be here — Sept. 23, to be precise. Speaking of, have you started prepping your autumn wardrobe yet? If not, consider stocking up on transitional pieces, aka those items that are meant to go from one season to the next. One summer-to-fall staple our team swears by is a knit tank top. You can wear the versatile piece with a miniskirt on hot August days and layered over a fitted long-sleeve turtleneck come October — the styling potential is infinite.

Should you need some sartorial advice, team TZR is here to assist. Ahead, we’ve highlighted our go-to knit designs, which run the gamut from super casual to office-ready. For instance, some of the picks below (here’s looking at you, Veronica Beard Nabella Knit Wavy Tank) are excellent candidates for a chill Sunday afternoon ‘fit to grab coffee in. Others, like St. Agni’s Fine Strap Knit Top, would make for a chic work look, especially when worn underneath a sharp blazer.

Have we sold you on the closet essential? If yes, conquer between-season style by shopping TZR editors’ favorite knit tanks, ahead.