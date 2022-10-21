Kendall Jenner’s Moon-Shaped Bag Is 30% Off At STAUD’s Sample Sale

Royals, celebrities, and fashion girls alike all love STAUD. If you, too, are a fan of the brand, you already know that it often hosts seasonal sale events on its site. Earlier this year, in April 2022, the label gave shoppers a chance to add new pieces to their spring/summer wardrobes, at a fraction of their original cost. Now, the brand is hosting another one of its epic discount events for fall. Per usual, the online sample sale is filled with next-level price cuts (up to 75% off!) and it also includes Kendall Jenner’s Moon STAUD bag at a major discount ($207, down from $295).

You will likely recall the model carrying the label’s lizard-embossed Moon bag several times in September 2019, while in New York City for Fashion Week. On one occasion, she styled it with a coordinated top and pants from Paris Georgia, plus a pair of sleek PVC mules. Three days later, she carried the bag again— this time styled with a black mini shirtdress from Ports 1961 and a pair of tall Jacquemus boots to match. Another thing to note here is that this isn’t the only STAUD piece in Jenner’s closet. The model owns the label’s Tommy bag in several colorways, as well as an army green Sasha hobo style — the most recent addition to her STAUD handbag collection. Purses aside, she is also a loyal fan of the brand’s Audrey sandals.

Furthermore, Jenner is not the only star with a soft spot for STAUD’s crescent-shaped handbags. Fellow model Gigi Hadid also carried a snake print version of the bag in September 2019, and so did Sophie Turner in July 2020. Meanwhile, Dakota Fanning carried an auburn-hued Moon bag earlier that year, in April 2020. Now, the celebrity-beloved piece can be yours, too. And the best part? The price won’t break the bank.

The sample sale will officially kick off on Saturday, Oct. 22 and end Sunday, Oct. 23, at 9 p.m. PST. However, those who signed up for early access can already take advantage of the much-anticipated event. So get yourself on the list, if you haven’t already done so — you can sign up here. Once you’re in, go ahead and add the Jenner-approved Moon bag to your virtual checkout cart while it’s in stock.

