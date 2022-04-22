In the past year alone, Meghan Markle has had quite a few iconic fashion moments — and a few favorites came from her trip to South Africa back in September. While touring the Bo Kaap district in Cape Town on September 24, the royal was spotted alongside husband Prince Harry in an effortlessly chic dress from STAUD, which is now included in the brand’s sample sale starting April 23 and running through April 24. Lucky you.

Yes, the fan-favorite label will be hosting a two-day online sample sale with items discounted up to 75% off. The Millie Dress, aka the exact style Markle wore in South Africa, will be in good company as it is among several spring and summer-appropriate items being marked down. Get your credit card ready because some notable items available include the sleek Billie Wedge, the two-toned Shoko Sweater, and can’t-miss handbags in select colors. Shoppers can access the sale starting at 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST on the STAUD website.

Ahead, TZR rounded up a sneak peek of some of the best finds from the highly anticipated sale (including the Markle-approved frock). Get your shopping list ready as these deals are sure to fly fast.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.