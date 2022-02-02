Kendall Jenner Demonstrated How To Style 2022’s It Color With A Staple Piece

Kendall Jenner is a color enthusiast. She adores her neutral-hued brown ensembles and gray staples, but she’s also not one to shy away from jazzier, candy-colored hue. One of Jenner’s favorite ways to showcase a pop of color is with her shoulder bags. In fact, the model’s most recent fashion campaign for Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection put her love for a vibrant bag on full display. Yes, Jenner’s soft purple bag was the crown jewel for the stylish shoot, not to mention very on trend for 2022.

The clip (which the model featured in an Instagram post) opens with Jenner holding a flower in a black and white frame. Splashes of color are introduced as Givenchy’s collection is presented, which is a joyful spring mix of yellows, pinks and purples. Speaking of the latter shade, in the campaign, Jenner appears in her first color shot wearing a black-fitted blazer and carrying a small purple handbag. The color is reminiscent of Pantone’s 2022 It color: Very Peri, which is a friendly periwinkle hue.

As it happens, Gienchy isn’t the only one jumping on this pastel purple trend. Fendi recently announced a re-edition of Carrie Bradshaw’s purple sequin baguette bag (seen on Season 1 of And Just Like That), which proves the growing power of the shade. While Bradshaw’s is in a darker tint and the sequin details make the purse more of a bold statement piece, Jenner’s version is suitable as a daily item. It can easily, for instance, brighten up your winter work attire or be styled with a white maxi skirt and a pastel cardigan for a romantic spring look once the weather warms.

Jenner’s Givenchy bag is not released yet to the public, but another purple design from the brand is available. Pantone already announced that the peaceful tint will be everywhere in 2022, so you’ll want to hurry and find your staple accessory in the It color. You can also browse through other purple handbag variations from Bottega Veneta, Brandon Blackwood, and JW Pei, below. It’s the pop of color that will instantly brighten up any dark or moody ensemble.

