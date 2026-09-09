Frame is kicking its signature cool-girl pieces into high gear this fall with Kendall Jenner. The model fronts the Los Angeles-based brand’s new campaign, which is inspired by the allure of dressing after dark. From driving her vintage Porsche to dancing through a Hollywood Hills mansion, Jenner embodies the free-spirited nature of the Western city and Frame’s own easygoing nature — particularly so in one shot, where the 30-year-old poses topless on a pool’s diving board, wearing nothing but leather trousers.

In the shoot by Robin Galiegue, Jenner wears multiple Frame pieces that are perfect for the chillier months ahead. A major standout is Frame’s new Alpine Chevron coat — a shaggy faux fur style with geometric lines inspired by vintage ‘70s outerwear. Other highlights include the romantic plaid Lantern blouse, low-rise Cigarette pants, and a mix of sharp leather jackets and belted dresses in dark hues. Though Jenner has never modeled for Frame before, her new campaign is a natural fit for the brand. The Kardashians star and 818 Tequila founder has frequently worn its jeans over the years, along with her sister Kylie Jenner and friends Hailey Bieber, and Gigi and Bella Hadid. It’s also Jenner’s latest project this fall, following her sophisticated shoot for Donna Karan New York.

Like Frame’s past campaign stars, Jenner was a consistent fan of the brand before wearing its clothing in front of the camera. The label has also launched past shoots in the same breezy aesthetic with Amelia Gray, Gisele Bündchen, and Sienna Miller.

“I've genuinely been a fan of Frame for years, and I love how effortless the pieces always feel,” Jenner said in a press release. “Getting to shoot this campaign in LA, a city I know so well, made the whole thing feel really personal to me.”

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The reality star isn’t the only nepo baby reigning over a campaign for Fall and Winter 2026 either. So far, she’s joined by Hailey Bieber for Miu Miu, Romeo Beckham for Burberry, Lila Moss for Zadig & Voltaire, and Kai Schreiber for Simkhai. Other celebrities fronting major brand ads this season include Travis Kelce for Tommy Hilfiger, Sadie Sink for Calvin Klein, Connor Storrie for Saint Laurent, and more. Of course, there’s also Kylie Jenner as the latest face of Alo, following in Kendall’s footsteps after the older sister fronted its Fall 2025 campaign.

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With both Jenner sisters — along with both Hadids — modeling in complementary campaigns again, there’s something nostalgic in the air. Like their 2015 Balmain campaign (which the Hadids also starred in), perhaps there’s potential for a joint shoot with Kendall and Kylie before the year’s end.

As fall begins, you can discover Frame’s latest denim and clothing collections on Frame-Store.com.