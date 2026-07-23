We might be in the throes of summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look forward to the chill of the forthcoming autumn and winter months. Luckily, Miu Miu has found the perfect person to for cold-weather outfit inspiration: Hailey Bieber. The model and Rhode founder fronts the label’s new Fall 2026 campaign, where she poses in an assortment of eclectic Miu Miu looks in an abandoned parking lot at nightfall.

Inspired by femininity’s contrasts and multi-faceted nature — a theme she’s similarly explored at Prada this season — Miuccia Prada’s latest campaign for Miu Miu casts Bieber as a versatile muse, captured under flickering streetlights by photographer Zoe Ghertner. One image finds the star in a shearling-lined parka over a white babydoll dress, while she channels the label’s quirky prep sensibility in a gray overshirt and knee-length skirt in another. A fluffy cap and brown leather minidress also provide a distinctly autumnal look for Bieber, in addition to a two-toned windbreaker and technical trousers. There’s also a soft black leather jacket and matching pants that wouldn’t be out of place in her own wardrobe. Model Xiao Wen Ju also makes an appearance, dressed in equally wide-ranging ensembles for the occasion, from a shearling-trimmed slip and blazer (which were worn on the runway by Chloë Sevigny) to sharp tailoring and feminine minidresses.

(+) Zoe Ghertner/Courtesy of Miu Miu (+) Zoe Ghertner/Courtesy of Miu Miu INFO 1/2

Naturally, as Miu Miu campaigns are wont to do, there’s a vast range of accessories to thirst over. The brand’s Vivant tote shines in warm brown leather, while its bohemian Rendez-vous satchel takes center stage in rich brown suede and leather, plus slouchy faux fur versions lined with gold studs. Similar fall-time hues are seen on its structured Arcadie bag, too, as well as rugged hiking boots. Bieber and Ju also try on an assortment of eyewear in the shoot, from minimal ‘70s-esque eyeglasses to oval-shaped sunnies that fall in line with the ongoing bug-eye trend.

(+) Zoe Ghertner/Courtesy of Miu Miu (+) Zoe Ghertner/Courtesy of Miu Miu INFO 1/2

As previewed on Sevigny on its fall runway, Miu Miu’s primed to reissue its 2000s-era Bubble shoe for fall. The style’s rounded rubber soles can be seen on stretchy knee-high boots and flattened penny loafers in varying shades of brown and black — making them a clear frontrunner as next season’s hybrid shoe du jour. In a huge win for maximalists, the style is also reimagined in chunky sneakers with metallic and crystal-covered uppers (for those wanting an edgier take on the gorpcore set, they also come in black).

Courtesy of Miu Miu

The campaign marks a reunion for Miu Miu and Bieber, who previously partnered for the label’s Fall 2019 and Spring 2022 campaigns. Bieber is also no stranger to the brand’s whimsical it accessories, having been part of the group that made its pearl-covered slides a viral hit in 2017. Lest we forget, Bieber was a longtime model before she founded Rhode and became a minimalist style muse. After this latest shoot, plus her recent turn modeling for Gap, who knows where she’ll pop up next?