After spring’s flurry of star-studded campaigns, brands are once again transporting audiences to various fantastical environments, this time to snowier landscapes, dimly lit city rooftops, bustling sidewalks, and more. Of course, there were plenty of standout celebrities in front of the lens, with many of them — like Tate McRae for Calvin Klein and Connor Storrie for Saint Laurent — debuting formal partnerships with new brands.

Meanwhile, other stars had a homecoming of sorts with various labels. Hailey Bieber continued her recent return to modeling in Miu Miu’s Fall 2026 shoot (her first time working with the brand since 2021), while Kylie Jenner officially became the face of Alo after years of showing the athleisure company social media love. There’s also plenty of nepo babies beyond Bieber to be spotted this season, with Lila Moss following in the footsteps of her supermodel mother Kate as a new muse for Zadig & Voltaire, and Romeo Beckham landing a deal with Burberry.

Manhattan was also a clear destination of choice across the board, with its fast pace and concrete background inspiring Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade New York, COS, 7 For All Mankind, and Proenza Schouler. In contrast, Loewe journeyed to wintery mountains, while Chloé leaned into its boho aesthetic with enchanting flower-filled fields. Below, dive into the best of fashion’s Fall 2026 campaigns.

Hailey Bieber Reunites With Miu Miu

Zoe Ghertner/Courtesy of Miu Miu

After returning to modeling this summer, Hailey Bieber reunited with Miu Miu for its Fall 2026 campaign. The Rhode founder and model Xiao Wen Ju wear the label’s varied layers — including its academic skirts and shirts, slip dresses, fluffy coats, and gorp-core jackets — in a nighttime shoot by Zoe Ghertner. Special standouts include the rounded Rendez-vous satchel, minimalist eyeglasses, and the reissue of the brand’s 2000s Bubble shoes.

Marc Jacobs Makes A Short Film

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs loves a little drama, and what’s more dramatic than a handbag swap at Fashion Week? That’s the plot of “The Swap,” his new Fall campaign with Jemima Kirke and Rowan Blanchard, made by creative agency Said Differently. Each actor accidentally takes the other’s Scene bag at the designer’s runway show, and fashion chaos ensues as they discover their contents. There’s also plenty of new Jacobs styles in accompanying shots, from ‘60s-style overcoats to a wide assortment of ballet flats, and the latest versions of its viral The Tote bag.

Michael Kors Puts On A Show

Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Michael Kors

Michael Kors paid tribute to New York City’s performing arts scene with his Collection line’s Fall campaign, which stars Lea Michele, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Misty Copeland, Judith Light, and Kara Young. Inez and Vinoodh capture each celebrity in black-and-white portraits. Plus, the shoot features Michele in a look that’s very Fanny Brice — a call back to her Glee character and starring role in the last Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Romeo Beckham & FKA Twigs Visit London With Burberry

Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Burberry

In a new campaign starring Romeo Beckham and FKA Twigs, Burberry’s polished Hoxton trench coat is seen in ruffled and checked versions, along with slouchy leather coats, aviator jackets, biker boots, and soft athleisure that’s perfect for exploring city streets. Twigs, Beckham, and a crew of models are all dressed in the pieces for the stormy London shoot by Glen Luchford.

Frame Goes Back To Basics

Courtesy of Frame

In its new “Back To It All” campaign, Frame features blazers, trousers, jackets, and plenty of its signature sweaters and jeans on a set of models strutting the sunny streets of Los Angeles.

Lila Moss Rocks Out For Zadig & Voltaire

Courtesy of Zadig & Voltaire

Zadig & Voltaire has found its latest face in Lila Moss. The young model is the French label’s new muse for its Fall campaign, wearing a rockstar-worthy jacket and a sparkly striped dress. The shoot also finds Moss following in the footsteps of her supermodel mom Kate Moss, who originally fronted the brand’s Fall campaign in 2019.

Willow Goes Bohemian For Free People

Zoey Grossman/Courtesy of Free People

Willow fronts Free People’s Fall 2026 campaign in pieces inspired by self-expression, photographed by Zoey Grossman. Bohemian-style pieces are all accented with plaid and floral prints, beads, and ruffles.

Fendi’s It Bags Are Front & Center For Fall

Jo Ann Callis/Courtesy of Fendi

For her first Fendi campaign, Chief Creative Officer Maria Grazia Chiuri leaned into themes of human connection and desire through a shared wardrobe. Shot by Jo Ann Callis, models pose between ornate halls and mirrors in Chiuri’s debut collection of minimal and lacy dresses, suits, coats, and separates — plus hints of bright colors and animal prints from her relaunched Baguette handbag capsule.

Saint Laurent Gets Into The Groove

Talia Chetrit/Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello went back to the 80s for his latest campaign, where Connor Storrie, Rosé, and Liu Wen dance to Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You.” Naturally, the cast is dressed in the house’s Fall collection from head to toe, lensed by Talia Chetrit, with cameos from its viral clear pumps and slouchy Icare tote.

COS Goes To Manhattan

Mark Kean/Courtesy of COS

Before its upcoming New York Fashion Week show, COS went to Manhattan for its Fall 2026 campaign. Brand ambassadors Park Gyuyoung and Awar Odhiang wears the latest offering of coats, jackets, and sweaters in stark hues of black and white, plus pops of florals, stripes, and rich purples. Models including Leon Dame, Noor Khan, Alaina Rae, and more round out the well-dressed crew for the shoot by Mark Kean.

Ksubi Takes A Road Trip

Courtesy of Ksubi

Ksubi is hitting the road this fall with its “Strangers In Paradise” campaign. Across motels and intimate rooms, models can be seen in the brand’s rugged jeans, T-shirts, button-downs, and skirts detailed with distressed rips, Western snaps, and sketched prints.

Chloé Blooms In Dreamy Flower Fields

Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of Chloé

If you’re looking for a true escape, look no further than Chloé’s Winter 2026 campaign. Photographed by Inez and Vinoodh, models sit, stroll, and lounge in fields of colorful flowers wearing Chemena Kamali’s colorful ruffled maxi dresses, blazers, shirts, and jeans — plus the label’s new Paddington bags.

Tyla Makes Her Kate Spade New York Debut

Courtesy of Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York’s fall campaign sees Tyla clutching its new Duo Mini shoulder bag on a walk in downtown Manhattan. The shoot (which is Tyla’s first as the brand’s new global ambassador) shows the artist passing yellow taxi cabs, delivery trucks, storefronts, and outdoor parks. Throughout the series of images, Tyla is joined by content creators Bretman Rock, Dylan Kevitch, Kareem Rahma, Ana Sofia, Gianluca Conte, and Nick Kosir.

Inde Navarette & Malcom Todd Bust A Move For Gap

Bjorn Iooss/Courtesy of Gap

Gap has added Obsession star Inde Navarette and musician Malcolm Todd to its fold of celebrity ad stars. In the brand’s “Denim On Your Own” campaign shot by Bjorn Iooss, both stars model tan brown jeans, jackets, and tops, in addition to Gap’s classic white T-shirts and blue denim. They also let their dance moves loose in an accompanying short film by Tanu Muiño, set to Todd’s cover of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.”

Kylie Jenner Gets Sporty With Alo

Mert & Marcus/Courtesy of Alo

Kylie Jenner is Alo’s latest A-list face. The Kardashians star poses for Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott’s lens in a new shoot wearing the athletic brand’s crop tops, leggings, sports bras, and jackets in a neutral palette of black, white, beige, and pink. Jenner is the latest celebrity to front a campaign for the wellness-forward company, following its recent shoots with Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Kate Moss, Shawn Mendes & More Dance at Gucci’s All-Star Club

Michael Chelbin/Courtesy of Gucci

The power of love is core to Gucci, which Demna spotlighted in the new campaign for his debut collection. Inside a moody dance club, Kate Moss lip-syncs Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” cover for dancing guests including Tom Brady, Shawn Mendes, Alex Consani, Rico Nasty, and more. The full show can be seen in the campaign’s short film by Johan Renck, while Renaissance-inspired portraits from Michael Chelbin capture the starry group with an intimate feel.

7 For All Mankind Partners With Chloë Sevigny

Marii Andre/Courtesy of 7 For All Mankind

After she attended its indie sleaze-coded runway show last February, it makes sense that 7 For All Mankind would tap Chloë Sevigny as its next campaign star. The “In The City, Off Duty” shoot embraces dressing for long days and nights as a New York City resident, with Sevigny modeling its new skinny jeans, overcoats, and minidresses like a true party girl.

Jimmy Choo Plays Dress-Up

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

In its new campaign, Jimmy Choo showcases its assortment of sandals, pumps, flats, and boots featuring details like floral appliqués and sultry lace-up straps. Its Cinch and Bar handbags are also updated for the season with bohemian fringe and sparkling crystals.

Loewe Hits The Slopes With Julia Garner

Talia Chetrit/Courtesy of Loewe

For their new Loewe campaign, Creative Directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez took their latest collection to the slopes of Pointe Helbronner in France. A cast including Julia Garner, Lil Yachty, and Théodore Pellerin bundled up with the brand’s plush outerwear and colorful bags for Talia Chetrit’s shoot against the Alpine mountains.

Tate McRae Teams Up With Calvin Klein

Carlijn Jacobs/Courtesy of Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein tapped Tate McRae for its new sun-soaked “Feel the Fit” campaign. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, McRae strikes dance-inspired poses in an assortment of the brand’s signature blue jeans, paired with matching jackets, tanks, and T-shirts.

Proenza Schouler Embraces New York City

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Rachel Scott’s first Proenza Schouler campaign takes cues from the brand’s modern minimalism. From open studios to the streets of New York, models stroll and dance together in her vibrant debut collection.

Alaïa Taps Teyana Taylor

David Sims/Courtesy of Alaïa

For its Fall 2026 campaign, Alaïa looked to Teyana Taylor to embody strength and femininity. David Sims’ black-and-white shoot sees the star posing in the brand’s bold studded and sheer dresses, accesorized by pumps and signature Le Teckel bag.

JW Anderson Feels The Love With Dree Hemingway

Courtesy of JW Anderson

Romance is in the air at JW Anderson. The brand’s new “Twisted Denim” campaign spotlights Love Story actor Dree Hemingway and her partner Nick Delli Santi in a series of intimate moments, marking their campaign couples debut. Both stars wear the label’s unisex blue denim jeans, jackets, and shirts, showing how they can be easily combined and swapped.