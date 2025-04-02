Dating back to 1985, the Miami Open, an annual tennis tournament held at the Hard Rock Stadium, has become something of a fashion spectacle. On TikTok, you’ll find content creators sharing their outfit details — sleeveless vests and pleated skirts seem to be favored — for the outdoor event. And while entrepreneur Idalia Salsamendi was invited and dressed by one of her favorite labels, Lacoste, it wasn’t all about style for the tennis wiz — her eyes were glued to the court.

“I follow both players,” the brand strategist, who attended the match with her husband, tells TZR over the phone, referring to Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula, who competed in the women’s single final on Saturday March 29, with the former taking home the win. “I’m going to geek out during this entire interview,” she joked. (This writer did learn a lot about tennis on our 25-minute chat.) “Sabalenka is number one for a reason, and [I loved] seeing her play against an American who I really admire and comes from a family of sports [people],” Salsamendi says in reference to Pegula, who is the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

It just so happens that Salsamendi herself was raised in a sports-loving household — tennis, specifically, was a family favorite. “Growing up, my dad and I always played tennis, and I played in high school,” the Miami native explains. Her father was also constantly wearing Lacoste when Salsamendi was a kid, and she soon followed suit. Needless to say, the sporting event over the weekend was a full-circle moment for her.

Yes, she’s a longtime fan of Lacoste, largely due to the fact that its pieces are suitable for sweat sessions and everyday excursions alike. “The brand aligns with me because I want to work out and I want to go out, and I don’t want my style to miss a beat within that transition,” she notes. This year, Lacoste celebrated 10 years of partnership with the Miami Open. And the label commemorated the milestone moment at the tournament by offering activations, a VIP suite, and a pop-up shop where guests had the chance to buy and customize its co-branded collection, which honored the Miami Open’s 25th anniversary.

This is actually the second year in a row Salsamendi, who runs influencer consulting agency Idalia INC., which has worked with names like Chriselle Lim, Marianna Hewitt, and Coco Bassey, attended the event with Lacoste. In 2024, she kept it classic, opting for a white tennis dress and coordinating kicks. However, when selecting her look this year, Salsamendi wanted to shake things up a bit with a look that was equal parts elevated and unexpected.

The end result? “My mom almost killed me, but I wore boxer shorts,” she laughs. Salsamendi teamed her white and pink striped bottoms with a roomy white button-up from the brand, which she was sporting on our call. “I wore a green jacket on top, and then I popped the collar [of the button-up],” she adds. From there, she chose white sneakers and “Gen Z socks,” as she referred to her calf-length pair. “I just thought it was so cool,” Salsamendi says about the sporty, preppy ensemble.

If Salsamendi’s game-day look speaks to you, shop the pieces needed to recreate it below. No need to be at a tennis tournament to rock the stylish outfit.