Confession: I’ve been ready for the holidays since the death rattle of summer known as Labor Day. This means, I’ve been planning my festive looks as far back as early September. Now that Thanksgiving has passed, I can finally put all my prep to practice and whip out the party outfits that will define my seasonal style for the next month. In purveying the fashion vision boards I’ve created and new goods I’ve compiled, one thing is abundantly clear. Holiday minidresses are the look du jour for this gal.

Perhaps they’re a feminine respite from the menswear items I leaned on heavily throughout the fall. Or maybe I’m looking to end the the year on a flirty, carefree note. Or it might all simply boil down to my consistent obsession with a thigh-skimming bubble hem. My subconscious motives are unclear, but I’m leaning in either way.

As mentioned before, some of the dresses at the top of my list are puffed-up bubbly ones that make for a more playful moment. I love the idea of wearing a rich colored mini accented subtly with shiny gems to cue the celebratory vibes (Anthropologie has a great option in stock!). For my more elevated and formal affairs I’m looking to more structured, angular frocks by way of Prada and Bernadette Antwerp. Both brands offer more mod-like styles that lend a more vintage-chic look.

My wishlist doesn’t end there. Ahead, check out the holiday minidresses that will have me showing some festive spirit — and a little leg.

Sunday In Brooklyn Embellished-Strap Bubble Minidress $168 See On Anthropologie My devotion to bubble hems hits a high note with this sweet wine-colored number that features fun embellished shoulder straps.

Rebecca Vallance Alivia Embellished Shift Dress $840 See On Rebecca Vallance It doesn’t get more glam than this pearl and sequin-adorned shift dress.

Retrofete Danae Open-Back Crystal Minidress $1,998 See On Neiman Marcus I’ll be wearing this disco-inspired style for my next girls night out. It truly belongs on a dance floor.

Staud Garden Dress $450 See On Staud This metallic shift is so Y2K coded, which is probably why I can’t stop thinking about it.

Prada Embroidered Double Satin Minidress $3,700 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Prada is serving ‘60s mod with this double satin dress that features dainty diamond-lined straps.

Kika Vargas Red Crie Minidress $645 See On Ssense Yes, I have a weakness for a red dress. To be fair, I’ve had a version of this Kika Vargas style in my closet for over a year. So I’ll be dusting it off for the festive weeks ahead.

Bernadette Antwerp Melody Dress $695 See On Bernadette Antwerp You don’t always have to go the traditional route with red and green and metallic hues. A sweet pastel can still feel very apropos for the holiday party season.

Zara Faux Leather Minidress $50 See On Zara Never underestimate the power of a faux leather dress. It’s a true workhorse in that it aligns nicely with a number of occasions and events.

De La Vali Leopard-Print Silk Minidress $380 See On Moda Operandi Animal print is trending for the season and I couldn’t be happier about it. This structured leopard number is helping me hit the ground running on the look.