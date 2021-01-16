Once you own the bathrobe of your dreams, you'll wonder how you ever managed to live without it. Bathrobes are the underrated heroes of feeling comfortable and happy at home — and if you've been spending a lot more time at home than usual, it's worth investing in a high-quality one. Take the best luxury robes featured on this list, for example: They're much better quality than your standard terry robes, so they'll not only feel like a treat to wear, but they'll last you years (or even decades) as well.

But the most luxurious robe for one person might not work for another, which is why finding a robe you truly love is often easier said than done. For example, if you’re someone who always seems to be cold, a plush, fluffy fleece or velour robe will be your perfect match. On the other hand, if you easily overheat or can't stand wearing anything bulky, a jersey or silk robe might be a better fit. As you can see, there are a lot of options out there, but luckily, you don’t have to go in totally blind. Instead, take advantage of this roundup to help you find your perfect robe. Whichever type of robe suits your preferences — sumptuous cashmere, pure silk, or opulent velvet — you won’t be disappointed by the 11 luxurious options featured here.

To shop the best women's bathrobes that are comfortable and luxe, keep scrolling.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. Best Robe For Year-Round Wear N Natori Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe Robe $60 Amazon See On Amazon Made of luxuriously plush brushed terry, Natori's popular Nirvana Robe has the perfect level of thickness for year-round wear — soft and cozy, but not overly bulky or warm. Plus, it has roomy patch pockets to stash your phone and other essentials, and it's available in several pretty pastels and neutral colors. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

2. Best Short, Lightweight Robe For Summer Eberjey Colette Long Kimono Robe $111 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a short robe for warm weather that'll make you feel completely chic, this lace-trimmed number from Eberjey could hardly be more perfect. Made of the brand's signature, modal-spandex blend that feels impossibly silky and soft, it's proof that robes that look like lingerie can still be comfortable. In addition to black, the robe is also available in white and heather gray on a separate page. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors/prints: black, white, gray

4. Best Cozy Hooded Robe For Winter Alexander Del Rossa Women's Warm Fleece Robe $50 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for the warmest, coziest robe to snuggle up in, this glorious find from Alexander Del Rossa will be perfect. Made of soft, thick flannel fleece with an ankle-skimming hem, it's trimmed in fluffy faux fur at the cuffs and hood, giving it the grand look of a winter cape for royalty. That said, if the fur feels a little too fancy for your taste, the version without the fur lining is equally snug. Available sizes: X-Small — 1X-2X

Available styles: 16

5. Best Silk Robe Fishers Finery Women's 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Robe with Pockets $90 Amazon See On Amazon Nothing's more luxe (or breathable!) than a pure silk robe, and this one delivers an exceptional value for the price. It's made of 100% mulberry silk, the highest quality silk on the market — so you can be confident you're getting the best of the best here. Designed with an inner tie to keep the front shut and two roomy pockets, the robe comes also with a mesh bag for hand-washing. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

6. Best Cashmere Robe White + Warren Women's Cashmere Short Robe $450 Amazon See On Amazon A pure cashmere robe is arguably the pinnacle of luxury. Sure, they're generally not cheap, and this one from White + Warren is no exception. But it'll feel like pure heaven each time you put it on, and with proper care, it'll keep looking and feeling great forever. Plus, if you style it the right way, it can easily double as a gorgeous belted cardigan. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 3

7. Best Reversible Robe UGG Portola Reversible Robe $148 Amazon See On Amazon Nobody does cozy-chic quite like UGG, as the brand's Portola Reversible Robe makes clearer than ever. With silky-soft jersey on one side and plush fleece on the other, you're getting two of the softest, coziest textures in one (super cute) robe. Plus, it has two pockets and a hood — once you've put it on, good luck ever taking it off. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

8. Best Spa Robe Monarch Cypress Plush-Lined Microfiber Spa Robe $90 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for the type of robe you'd find at a luxurious five-star hotel or spa, you won't get any closer than this one. That's because this exact microfiber robe can be found in countless luxury hotels, spas, and cruise lines around the world; indeed, hundreds of Amazon reviewers have reported buying theirs after falling in love with the robe while they were on vacation. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

9. Best Velvet Robe Sanctuarie Designs Plus Size Velvet Robe $115 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you feel like a glamorous Old Hollywood starlet or an extravagant Victorian queen in this velvet robe, one thing is for sure: you''ll definitely feel fancy. From its generous skirt and floor-skimming length to the rich, vibrant (and machine-washable!) velour it's made of, everything about it feels opulent and luxe. Plus, it has pockets, and an attached belt makes it easy to adjust the waist for a perfect fit. Available sizes: X-Large — 9X

Available colors: 5

10. Best For Special Occasions Flora Nikrooz Women's Showstopper Cover Up $80 Amazon See On Amazon The perfect lingerie-inspired robe for special occasions, it's not hard to see why this Flora Nikrooz robe is called the "Showstopper." Made of silky, shimmering charmeuse with sheer dotted mesh accents, the exquisite floral appliqué trimming the front and sleeves makes the perfect finishing touch. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available styles: 6

11. Most Stylish Robe Cosabella Women's Amore PRT Robe $76 Amazon See On Amazon Sure, solid colors are probably more versatile, but if you're the type who prefers to make a bold statement, Cosabella's Amore Robe may be the one for you. Made of a luxurious blend of Pima cotton and modal and trimmed with satin details, it's a perfect example of the iconic Italian brand's knack for combining of-the-moment style with truly luxurious comfort. Available sizes: Small — Large

Also Consider

This Shabby-Chic House Coat The 1 for U 100% Cotton Housecoat $68 Amazon See On Amazon Fancy something a bit different? Then check out this pretty, shabby-chic housecoat. Made of airy cotton covered in dainty embroidered details and an eyelet lace trim, it has the one-of-a-kind look of a vintage heirloom piece. It's also remarkably lightweight and breathable, so it's a great choice if you live in a warm climate or get hot easily. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors/prints: 3

This Plush House Jacket Splendid Hooded Teddy Jacket/Soft Bathrobe $70 Amazon See On Amazon House jackets are comparable to bathrobes, but less long — and they're ideal for people who often go outside throughout the day (like to get the mail or walk the dog) since they basically double as outerwear. This one in particular is just as cozy as most bathrobes, with its fuzzy, teddy material that's super soft and plush. Sold in four neutral colors, it also has spacious front pockets for added convenience. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 4