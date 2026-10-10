Forget the flannel. This fall, check out plaid skirts — literally. The nostalgic pattern has officially traded its cozy, countryside associations for something far more polished, proving that one of autumn’s most enduring motifs can feel fresh again. From dramatic midis to rebellious minis, the checked skirt is shaping up to be one of the season’s most compelling wardrobe updates.

The shift was clear across the Fall/Winter 2026 runways, where fashion’s powerhouses put their own spin on the revived tartan print. Chloé, Dries Van Noten, Miu Miu, and Vivienne Westwood embraced checks from top to bottom, while brands like Gap, Urban Outfitters, and LA Apparel brought the trend to a more accessible price point.

Of course, checks and fall dressing have always gone hand in hand. There’s an inherent nostalgia to the motif, but this season, unexpected color combinations, exaggerated proportions, and sharper silhouettes give it a distinctly modern feel. Think rich autumnal hues, moody jewel tones, and classic plaids reworked for a new generation.

Whether you gravitate toward understated sophistication or a more rebellious take on the trend, a checked skirt is an effortless way to tap into the season’s runway moodboard. Ahead, TZR rounded up 12 standout styles worth adding to your fall rotation.

Lisa Says Gah Star Skort $138 See On Lisa Says Gah This mini skirt feels so special, and the sage green color is everything and more. I’ll definitely be adding this one to my cart this season. And if you want to treat yourself, grab the matching top for an effortless fall look.

Damson Madder Katana Midi Skirt $80 See On Damson Madder Pops of purple were everywhere on the runways this season, as was plaid. So why not check off two boxes for the price of one?

Superdown Rylan Skirt $58 See On Revolve Sheer midi skirts are everything right now, and I can only imagine how fun it would be to dress up this stunning style for a girls’ night out or date night. It’s slightly sensual while still capturing that tasteful, true autumn feel.

Free People Emberwood Mid-Rise Flannel Maxi Skirt $168 Free People The rich hues of red and orange make this flowy skirt feel like a true dream. Grab a PSL and hit the road for a trip to the pumpkin patch, a stroll through the park, or a chilly evening out in the city.

Los Angeles Apparel Plaid Micro Mini Box Pleat Skirt $96 See On Los Angeles Apparel Micro mini skirts can be so chic, and this one is adorable. It really takes you back to that nostalgic 2006 Gossip Girl fall aesthetic.

Akris Punto Shelley Plaid Techno Wool-Blend Midi Skirt $895 See On Bergdorf Goodman Who doesn’t love a ruffle? This twist on a classic skirt feels so elegant and tasteful without doing too much. Easily dressed up or down, pair it with riding boots or heels, depending on the occasion.

Prada Plaid Cotton Pencil Skirt $2,150 See On Prada After this latest collection, there’s no question who wears the crown when it comes to skirts: Prada. Plaid was spotted on the Spring/Summer 2027 runway — as well as on the Prada website — and this skirt in particular expressed playful and polished vibes. Style it with a flouncy top, kitten heels, and statement jewelry for a quintessential fall look.

Dries Van Noten Checked Pleated Cotton Midi Skirt $1,025 See On Net-a-Porter Asymmetrical with a built-in belt, this Dries skirt proves that the details make the look. It may be an investment, but the cost per wear makes it well worth it.

Miu Miu Checked Flannel Miniskirt $1,370 See On Miu Miu Miu Miu knows a thing or two about layering, and this plaid mini skirt is the perfect piece to elevate all those layered looks you’ve been dreaming up. Let a pair of briefs or boxers peek out underneath, then add chunky knit socks and boots for the perfect seasonal finish.

Urban Outfitters Kimchi Blue Yasmin Plaid Tiered Maxi Skirt $79 See On Urban Outfitters Dress this one up or down, and plan for a cute date night with your partner or girlfriends. You will want to show this piece off.

Aerie Happy & Drapey Maxi Skirt $65 $33 See On Aerie This skirt comes in the most beautiful neutral plaid colorway, with the coolest asymmetrical hem. It feels like it was practically made for autumn — so grab it while it’s on sale for under $50.