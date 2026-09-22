Rise and shine! This morning, Prada kicked off Milan Fashion Week with its Spring 2027 show. This season, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons welcomed a wide-ranging group of celebrities to its front row, from longtime muses and friends of the house to summer’s newest rising stars. Across all generations, there was a common thread: every guest was a verified “cool girl” who has broken new ground, whether in music, fashion, or film (and every guest wore Prada — so, make that two things in common).

Uma Thurman and her daughter, Prada ambassador and actor Maya Hawke, made a sweet pair sitting together in the front row. Next to them was Hawke’s Stranger Things co-star Sadie Sink, who’s been a longtime wearer of Miuccia Prada’s designs (both for Prada and Miu Miu) for years — especially on her recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour. Sterling Point star Bo Bragason also made her fashion show debut during the MFW occasion, dressed in a dark gray suit her character Oona would certainly wear outside of Muskoka. Naturally, everyone wore their best Prada handbags and shoes for the show, with notable standouts including the label’s ladylike slingback pumps and Prada Carry bag in multiple colors and sizes.

See more highlights from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2027 front row below.

Sadie Sink

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Sadie Sink made a chic arrival to the Prada show in a white halter dress and matching shoulder bag. The actress’ stark hues were contrasted with worn black slingback pumps, as well as a pair of oval-shaped sunglasses.

Uma Thurman

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Uma Thurman popped at the Prada show in a bright red short-sleeved sweater, which she tucked into a pleated tan skirt. More hints of color came from a blue crystal brooch on her waist, as well as squared brown sunglasses, a burgundy Prada Carry bag, and black cutout slingback heels (which were also worn by Michelle Williams).

Maya Hawke

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In a sweet family moment, Hawke sat next to Thurman in a dark blue sweater and light blue shorts. A burst of color came from Prada’s slingback pumps in a rich violet hue, which the actor paired with a black frame-structured satchel.

Hunter Schafer

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Hunter Schafer returned to Prada’s front row in a black wool coat belted over a pale tan dress. The Euphoria actor’s look was framed by tall black leather boots and a matching bag, as well as rimless yellow-tinted glasses.

Naomi Watts

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Naomi Watts will always go all-in for a fashion show‚ and Prada’s was no exception. The actor wore a cropped black leather polo with a turquoise midi skirt printed with sketches of bridges and lampposts. A white top-handled Prada Carry bag completed her look, along with white sunglasses and patent square-toed loafers.

Michelle Williams

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Michelle Williams embraced springtime flowers early in a white square-necked dress covered in a red and pink floral pattern. The actor edged up the piece with a black Prada Carry bag and sunglasses, plus low-heeled pumps with curved cutout straps.

Gabrielle Union

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Gabrielle Union, who’s a longtime Prada muse, made a stylish arrival with husband Dwyane Wade. The actor buttoned into a black belted coat and skirt with a matching headband, mini bag, and tall leather boots. Wade coordinated with her in a dapper gray suit and black tie with polished brogues.

Emilia Clarke

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After making the rounds at London Fashion Week, Emilia Clarke traveled to Milan for Prada’s show. For the occasion, the Game of Thrones star wore a pale gray windbreaker and black skirt with matching pumps. Yellow-tinted sunglasses and a white East-West shoulder bag finished the look with pops of contrasting colors.

Molly Gordon

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Similarly to Sink, Gordon opted for a white look with black accents. The actor and director slipped on a sleeveless dress and matching Prada Carry bag, complete with black pumps and rounded sunglasses.