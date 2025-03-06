All it takes for a bygone trend to resurface is a viral celebrity endorsement. In the case of flared pants, it was, of course, Kendrick Lamar’s internet-breaking Super Bowl LIX halftime performance. Dancing on stage in a $1,200 Celine pair, the “Not Like Us” rapper single-handedly launched the bottoms to fashion fame overnight. Now, nearly four weeks later, the groovy, nostalgia-inducing silhouette is popping up left and right on the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 runways, solidifying the trend as a cool-girl favorite this season — and for the rest of the year.

At Dries van Noten, the brand presented relaxed bottoms that looked straight out of the ‘70s thanks to its black, lime green, and burnt orange abstract pattern (which, for this editor, conjured up images of wallpaper during the decade). Pooling over the model’s round-toe black ballet flats, the trousers were offset by a punchy purple slouchy off-the-shoulder sweater layered over a sparkly maroon top. Then, over at Acne Studios, an edgy black high-rise leather pair — which hugged the legs and subtly flared out at the bottom — hit the catwalk. The bikercore vibes were amplified with the addition of a matching form-fitting long-sleeve top and oversized bag slung over the model’s shoulder.

(+) Acne Studios WWD/WWD/Getty Images (+) Dries van Noten Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Picking up where last season left off, Chloé’s creative director, Chemena Kamali, zeroed in on the silhouette for Spring/Summer 2025. Much like Acne Studios, the label included leather trousers with a puddle hemline in its newest line. However, the pants were styled with a brown fauz fur coat, a white lace top, and oversized aviator sunglasses, resulting in an outfit that read quintessential Chloé. There were also low-rise black pants — yes, hip-baring silhouettes are still having a moment — with a black floral embroidered corset top.

(+) Chloé Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

PFW attendees have jumped aboard the flared pants train, too. One guest took to the aforementioned Chloé show in what appears to be the French fashion house’s high-rise pleated flared jeans — perhaps the most dramatic iteration spotted in the City of Lights thus far this week. Then there was Model Laiza de Moura, who struck a pose on the streets in dangerously low-slung dark wash denim alongside a black furry jacket and deep red midriff-baring crop top.

(+) Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

If the Paris runways and street style are any indication, it may be time to kick your baggy bottoms to the curb and dip your toe into the flared pants look. Unlike some fleeting trends, they won’t be exiting the chat in six months.