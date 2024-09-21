(The Shopping List)
Introducing my new fall MVPs.
As a true-blue millennial, no-show ankle socks have been part of my style repertoire for the better-half of two decades. They’ve been practically embedded into my DNA, to the point to where my eyes and body immediately gravitate to the bootie-like style whenever I’m shopping. That said, this past year, a new sock era has slowly but surely been unraveling for me, inspired by Gen Z’s love for calf-grazing silhouettes that are not only visible, but are designed to add flair to an ensemble. While I started with baby steps — wearing ribbed, white cotton socks with loafers and sneakers — this fall and winter will see my new sock chapter full materialize in the form of dressy socks.
Truly, my obsession with the category is unhinged. I have inspo posts saved on my Instagram account of the various ways I’d like to style the more formal hosiery for the colder days ahead. I also have a running list of brands that offer quality, stylish more formal styles saved on my phone. Clearly I’m a woman on a mission, and the destination is dressy socks.
Ahead, my comprehensive wish list for the coming months. Whether I’m having a basic jeans and cardigan moment or out and about in a flirty shift-style mini dress and platforms, you can be sure one of these fancy sock style will be in rotation.
In lieu of full-coverage stockings, I love the idea of embracing fishnet texture by way of socks. This floral-lace hybrid will elevate a classic pair of slingback pumps instantly.
Coquette is a vibe I’ll always strive for. Luckily, there’s no shortage of fashion items and styles that align this season, including these sweet floral-printed cotton socks from Sezane.
You can’t get more luxe than cashmere hosiery. I always try to have a fresh pair in my wardrobe every fall to wear with loafers and ballet flats. They never fail in adding a touch of sophistication.
While glittering, bedazzled socks read a bit cheesy for the holiday season, a more subtle sparkle is ideal for a festive look. This shiny pair from Falke is on my wishlist for the months ahead.
For days I’m feeling a more over-the-top, maximalist look, or want to punch up an otherwise neutral, classic outfit, these poppy red socks from Hansel From Basel are just the ticket.
The devil is truly in the details. Sometimes, all a sock needs to hit fancy territory is a frilly, scalloped edge, as evidenced in this comfy cute style from UGG.
Classic polka dot print adds a playful touch to dressy mesh socks. I’ll be wearing these with open-toe platform heels for a saucy look.
Traditional leather loafers get an instant boost with quirky striped cashmere socks. I like the idea of embracing the “opposites attract” trend seen at LFW and pairing the combo with silk slip or chiffon dress.
Right up there with wool scarves and pumpkin spice lattes, argyle print is quintessential fall vibes. This pair from Prada comes in a range of colorways, but I’m partial to this earthy brown and green combo.
I’m gonna test out the school-girl look this season, and these knee-high recital socks are the first step I’m taking in my mission.