As a true-blue millennial, no-show ankle socks have been part of my style repertoire for the better-half of two decades. They’ve been practically embedded into my DNA, to the point to where my eyes and body immediately gravitate to the bootie-like style whenever I’m shopping. That said, this past year, a new sock era has slowly but surely been unraveling for me, inspired by Gen Z’s love for calf-grazing silhouettes that are not only visible, but are designed to add flair to an ensemble. While I started with baby steps — wearing ribbed, white cotton socks with loafers and sneakers — this fall and winter will see my new sock chapter full materialize in the form of dressy socks.

Truly, my obsession with the category is unhinged. I have inspo posts saved on my Instagram account of the various ways I’d like to style the more formal hosiery for the colder days ahead. I also have a running list of brands that offer quality, stylish more formal styles saved on my phone. Clearly I’m a woman on a mission, and the destination is dressy socks.

Ahead, my comprehensive wish list for the coming months. Whether I’m having a basic jeans and cardigan moment or out and about in a flirty shift-style mini dress and platforms, you can be sure one of these fancy sock style will be in rotation.

Stems Alexia Fishnet Socks $26 See On Stems In lieu of full-coverage stockings, I love the idea of embracing fishnet texture by way of socks. This floral-lace hybrid will elevate a classic pair of slingback pumps instantly.

Sezane Julia Socks $25 See On Sezane Coquette is a vibe I’ll always strive for. Luckily, there’s no shortage of fashion items and styles that align this season, including these sweet floral-printed cotton socks from Sezane.

Wolford Cashmere Silk Socks $95 See On Wolford You can’t get more luxe than cashmere hosiery. I always try to have a fresh pair in my wardrobe every fall to wear with loafers and ballet flats. They never fail in adding a touch of sophistication.

Falke Shiny Women Socks $26 See On Falke While glittering, bedazzled socks read a bit cheesy for the holiday season, a more subtle sparkle is ideal for a festive look. This shiny pair from Falke is on my wishlist for the months ahead.

Hansel From Basel Pop Sheer Short Crew $32 See On Hansel From Basel For days I’m feeling a more over-the-top, maximalist look, or want to punch up an otherwise neutral, classic outfit, these poppy red socks from Hansel From Basel are just the ticket.

UGG Karsyn Lettuce Edge Crew Socks $18 See On Nordstrom The devil is truly in the details. Sometimes, all a sock needs to hit fancy territory is a frilly, scalloped edge, as evidenced in this comfy cute style from UGG.

Nordstrom Polka Dot Sheer Ankle Socks $12 See On Nordstrom Classic polka dot print adds a playful touch to dressy mesh socks. I’ll be wearing these with open-toe platform heels for a saucy look.

Guest In Residence Striped Ribbed Cashmere Socks $95 See On Net-A-Porter Traditional leather loafers get an instant boost with quirky striped cashmere socks. I like the idea of embracing the “opposites attract” trend seen at LFW and pairing the combo with silk slip or chiffon dress.

Prada Argyle Cotton Socks $350 See On Prada Right up there with wool scarves and pumpkin spice lattes, argyle print is quintessential fall vibes. This pair from Prada comes in a range of colorways, but I’m partial to this earthy brown and green combo.