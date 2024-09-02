Given most fashion muses partner with top-tier jewelers these days — think Sofia Richie Grainge and David Yurman, Zendaya and Bulgari, or Yara Shahidi and Cartier — it’s rare for an up-and-coming accessories label to slip through the designer cracks. But every once and awhile a promising brand receives one celebrity’s stamp of approval, and immediately, the rest of the A-list set follow suit. This is exactly what happened to L.A.-based label, Heaven Mayhem after Hailey Bieber added its vintage-inspired earrings to her street style rotation in August 2023. Since then, other It girls like Lori Harvey, Emily Ratajkowski, Jasmine Tookes, and more have jumped on the Heaven Mayhem bandwagon — one that the founder, Pia Mance launched only two years ago.

If you keep tabs on the busy street style scene, you may not know it, but you’ve already spotted multiple Heaven Mayhem moments on the ears of your favorite stars. Most recently, in June 2024, Bieber — one of Heaven Mayhem’s longtime admirers — took the Vase Earrings out for a spin alongside a baby bump-hugging catsuit for her first public pregnancy look. Back in April 2024, Tookes posed for her 7.4 million followers in a metallic bikini and the fan-favorite Wind Gold earrings, which sell out frequently online. Flashback to the end of 2023, when Ratajkowski starred in a Maybelline commercial wearing the retailer’s Plate Silver earrings.

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images (+) @jastookes INFO 1/3

As previously mentioned, Heaven Mayhem was born in summer 2022 after Mance found a tempting collection of vintage necklaces at a flea market in L.A. “I sourced statement pendants from vintage stores and flea markets across L.A. and online, hand-tied them on suede cord, and eventually released my first vintage pendant necklace drop,” Mance tells TZR. “‘Drop 1’ lead to 2, 3, and 4 and then I got my hands on some deadstock vintage pendants and created the ‘Black Mini’ necklace.” Back in August 2022, Mance created the first few thousand orders herself, which she calls one of Heaven Mayhem’s defining moments. A few months later, the brand expanded to earrings and belts, which have since become the bread and butter of the business. “But now, Heaven Mayhem has broadened its range to become a more well-rounded accessories brand, including watches, brooches, and branded accessories,” Mance adds.

While Heaven Mayhem seemed to gain impressive clientele almost overnight, Mance clarified that word of mouth among celebrity stylists was what put them on the map. “A true 'pinch-me' moment was when Matilda Djerf and Bieber — two ultimate It-girls, in my opinion — were spotted wearing Heaven Mayhem,” Mance says. “That truly created a ripple effect for us, and really boosted our visibility and traction.” The founder believes that Heaven Mayhem seamlessly slots into Bieber, Harvey, and Tookes’ personal aesthetics, because they use unique jewelry to elevate their daily fits. “We cater to those who aspire to build a capsule wardrobe with high-quality, timeless pieces that are worth the investment and designed to last a lifetime,” Mance shares.

And if you’re wondering where Mance got the name from, the answer is quite relatable: “When I feel like a mess and not put together at all (Mayhem) I simply add accessories and everything looks elevated and so much better (Heaven),” she says. With this ethos in mind, the brand’s main goal is to become a one-stop-shop for all things accessories, which is reflected in new additions like cases, key rings, and compact mirrors. All this to say? Heaven Mayhem is undeniably one to watch.

Hailey Bieber

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While promoting her new Rhode Skin Pocket Tint Blush in June 2024, Bieber was snapped by the paparazzi in a surprisingly sultry set, which featured a see-through catsuit from Alessandra Rich, a leather trench coat, Saint Laurent sling-backs, and a Ferragamo purse. The pièce de résistance of Bieber’s entire ensemble was undeniably her Vase Earrings from Heaven Mayhem. The asymmetrical square studs stood out thanks to the unique indent detailing. Since this NYC appearance, Bieber has added a slew of Heaven Mayhem must-haves to her jewelry collection — including the $90 Mini Knot Hoop Earrings.

Lori Harvey

305pics/GC Images/Getty Images

While ‘80s-inspired button earrings à la Princess Diana are undeniably having a moment right now, Harvey was ahead of the trend back in December 2023. The It girl attended a pop-up bash for her swimwear label, YEVRAH in Miami with Heaven Mayhem’s Butter Earrings on full display. Alongside her floral Loewe maxi dress, she accessorized with two-tone pointed oval studs. The brand offers these gold-lined earrings in two other shades, including black and burgundy, however, Harvey chose the off-white version — a complementary selection alongside her pale peach Tom Ford sandals.

Jasmine Tookes

At the beginning of April 2024, Tookes debuted her first swimsuit of the season: a metallic bronze bikini from Monday Swimwear, an L.A.-based label supported by Camila Morrone, Shay Mitchell, Alix Earle, and others. Instead of opting out of any jewelry (as one might for a beach day), the model popped on Heaven Mayhem’s Wave earrings in gold. And don’t worry, even though these gold-plated pendants look heavy, they won’t cause any tension to your earlobes — as evident by Tookes’ IG photo.

Nina Dobrev

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment

If you’ve kept tabs on Dobrev’s red carpet rotation since her Vampire Diaries days, you know the star is never one to turn down statement earrings. At an EA Sports event in February, the star arrived in Las Vegas in a leather set from Versace. The jacket’s monogrammed Medusa embellishments looked sleek next to her Heaven Mayhem Croissant Earrings in gold. As shown on the brand’s website, the elongated studs mimicked the overall curve of a croissant without going full pastrycore.

Emily Ratajkowski

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Heaven Mayhem is a street style staple, but in December 2023, the label made its silver screen debut in a Ratajkowski-led Maybelline commercial. In the middle of a crowded street in Manhattan, the multi-hyphenate shined in a neon pink catsuit from The Andamane as well as matching Balenciaga slingback heels. Ratajkowski’s accessories were equally eye-catching, most notably her vintage-looking Plate Silver Earrings. One of Heaven Mayhem’s top-selling designs, this silver-plated pair is in a classic square shape and is also available in mixed metal (more on that later).

Leonie Hanne

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment

The German fashion influencer has attended Haute Couture Week since 2021 — each time delivering a front row-ready ‘fit or two. During her most recent Haute Couture Week show for Elie Saab Fall/Winter 2024, Hanne was spotted outside the Parisian venue in a strapless Elie Saab top, a monogrammed Chanel clutch, and a Heaven Mayhem essential, of course. To match her overall gold accents, she wore the Tabi Gold earrings — a rippled stud designed as an alternative to your bold hoop earrings, according to the brand.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Ambrosio is always one to watch at the annual Fashion Trust Awards, and this year was no different. The Brazilian model posed for photographers in a burgundy combo from Beirut-based atelier, Harithand, complete with a wrapped long-sleeve crop top and the coordinating floor-length skirt. From there, she chose a chunky bangle and Heaven Mayhem’s Bunch Earrings, both in gold. The Bunch studs ring in at $95 and are described as “wearable art” on the label’s website. Purchase the boxy beauties below, and hurry, because these are known to sell out.

Tayshia Adams

The former Bachelorette’s Instagram is stocked with enviable OOTDs, but her OOTNs are some of her loyal fanbase’s favorites. While on vacation in Aspen, Colorado — a celebrity hotspot in the winter months — Adams paired her skin-tight Saint Laurent leggings with a fur-embellished off-the-shoulder top. This all-black theme allowed her Heaven Mayhem accessory to take center stage. Instead of EmRata’s silver version of the Plate Mixed earrings, she tapped into the mixed-metal craze with the silver-and-gold style.