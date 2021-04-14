Layering is an art form when it comes to fall and winter fashion. But, it’s often difficult to achieve this flawless fashion ensemble without looking like you just haphazardly threw on random items. The good news is Celine’s new Fall/Winter 2021 collection offers plenty of classic staples like tweed coats and turtleneck tops to construct your layered look. And, you’ll have time to learn all the styling tricks before next autumn sets in. For those who missed the show this morning, simply hit the play button in the video below.

Creative director Hedi Slimane virtually took onlookers to André Le Nôtre Gardens' sprawling grounds for the Celine Parade collection. Located at the Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte in Maincy, France, the event picked up from where it last left off: the virtual Eline 08 Monaco Spring/Summer 2021 show. The brand's previous shows have taken place at other historical French sites, most recently on Château de Chambord's rooftop for Celine's Fall/Winter 2021 menswear collection.

The brand describes the collection via press release as “a utopian parade and melancholic daydream of youth interrupted.” Adolescent feelings were captured on the runway in baggy jeans that mirror the current anti-skinny jean trend, matching sets, and asymmetrical turtleneck crop tops. Models debuted the new looks to the music of "Un Daydream" by artist Regina Demina. Slimane, who is known for his general sleek and retro designs, bestowed upon fans a gold sequin ballgown skirt worn with a more casual hoodie — this was a fresh twist from the designer.

Slimane, who has also lent his artistic eye to Dior Homme (the menswear line of Christian Dior) from 2000 to 2007, and at Saint Laurent from 2012 to 2016, joined Celine in February of 2018. The creative powerhouse embraces the brand's tradition and history, but he also isn’t afraid to introduce fresh designs, particularly in the accessories category, into Celine’s DNA. This time around, two new bags — the Romy and Tabou — have joined the Celine handbag family. The Tabou features a gold padlock instead of the double C clasp from the 1973 house logo, notably spotted on the Triomphe crossbody bag. As for the Romy, the shape is created in the same half-moon silhouette as its current Ava bag, which Kaia Gerber loves to wear, but this one comes in a supersize design.

(+) The Romy handbag. Celine (+) The Tabou handbag. Celine INFO 1/2

The collection was the best of two worlds — preppy and modern — as oversized pants felt fitted when styled with houndstooth blazers. Celine’s sporty dad hat now looks ready for an afternoon at the country club in a red and black plaid style. White sneakers, a casual daytime staple, suddenly turned into your next night-out choice for footwear when paired with straight-leg leather pants and a matching leather jacket. Oval shaped sunglasses were more than something to hide behind, as Slimane brought them center stage, highlighting their sleek design by styling them in monochromatic black looks.

Most notable on the runway was the resurgence of the cowboy boot. Instead of bootcut jeans, ‘90s baggy silhouettes hung effortlessly over the shoe, giving them a modern flair. Feminine tops felt a little less so when paired with the pointed-toe design and ripped jeans. Even loud prints, like the Cheetah spotted coat, felt sleek when paired with the shoe's country charm.

These pieces from the Fall/Winter 2021 collection are not available to shop just yet, but you can peruse through the brand’s Spring/Summer 2021 Monaco collection. Check out more fall outfits from Celine’s latest runway show, below.

