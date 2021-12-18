The holidays are a prime opportunity to dress up and go all out, especially if you’re planning to celebrate with family and friends this year. It’s also one of the few times where you’ll be praised for dressing slightly (or not so slightly) over the top. For those who feel uninspired or are in need of a gentle nudge towards the right kind of dressy attire, industry experts like Tara Swennen can offer some insight. (She’s the renowned stylist behind Kristen Stewart’s Spencer press tour outfits.) TZR tapped Swennen to share the holiday outfit trends that she anticipates will take off this season.

According to Swennen, this season will focus on a sleek aesthetic — think flowing, glistening fabrics like silk and satin. “[The fabric] works really well in red, gold, or silver and leans into that sexy feel,” she tells TZR. “And you can pair it with a yummy sweater layered on top or a gray coat, and then [complete the look with] a great pair of boots.” Alternatively, if you like to experiment with flirty fashion trends, a corset top can be the perfect building block for a boudoir-inspired party look. And, you can simply style it with jeans and boots.

If you're looking through the list of holiday outfit trends, below, and realize your closet is missing an item or two, not to worry. TZR provided shopping options that you can order online ASAP.

Ahead, read up on all the holiday outfits Swennen predicts will be popular this year. Then, treat yourself to some new pieces before the festivities begin.

Satin & Silk

Go for a silk dress (a classic slip dress is a great option), or wear a vibrant blouse and balance it out with something more neutral on bottom.

Pencil Skirts

Swennen shares that pencil skirts help to build an easy, smart, and festive holiday outfit. “It's a great way to show up your curves, but also really feel locked and loaded,” Swennen explains. You can use a black, pared-down pencil skirt as a jumping-off point and jazz it up with something a little more colorful on top. Conversely, you can start out with something a little more fun — think scarlet red, plaid, or even a sequin pencil skirt — and balance that out with a more neutral top.

Corseting

After months of not needing to dress up for, frankly, anything, now people are gravitating towards eye-catching garments like corsets. “Everyone's sort of returning to opulence after a couple of years of athleisure and comfortable dressing,” Swennen says. “People are really leaning into the sexiness of it all.”

Unique Textures & Prints

In keeping with the theme of maximalism and opulence, Swennen encourages you to experiment with joyful textures, colors, and prints. For a fun and unconventional outfit, try a pair of printed bottoms like tropical print jeans from Roberto Cavalli. Alternatively, something like a glossy velvet dress is great for those who want to create a holiday look.

(Faux) Fur & Leather

Swennen says you will likely see your favorite fashion girls incorporating faux leather and fur into their holiday outfits. Look out for garments and accessories that incorporate these statement-making details.

Holiday Sweater + Jeans

For an unfussy holiday look, elevate your favorite pair of jeans or comfy trousers with a fun holiday sweater. “It doesn’t have to be like your ugly holiday sweater,” Swennen says. “I love a cozy white for the holidays, like cable-knit style that you can pair with a hat and a scarf.”

Joyful Embellishments

“Embellishments always come back for the holidays, whether it’s diamonds, pearls, or costume jewelry,” Swennen says. If you have elaborate earrings or a lavish necklace stashed away at the very back of your jewelry box, now is the time to retrieve the opulent accessories and go all out with your holiday looks. Take note of the sweet, charming embellishments on clothes and shoes, too: “I think [this season], you're also going to see a lot of it in footwear — think bows and other embellishments on pumps and sandals,” she adds.