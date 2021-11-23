Hailey Bieber’s 25th Birthday Look Topped All Of Her Past B-Day Outfits

Hailey Bieber is a devoted fan of Anthony Vaccarello’s dazzling creations for Saint Laurent. The model wore a latex bralette and midi skirt from the fashion house for the cover of Vogue India and, on another occasion, donned a strapless YSL dress for the 2021 Met Gala. Plus, statement items from the label such as sunglasses and handbags frequently pop up in Bieber’s personal street style outfits. This year, for her 25th birthday, Bieber wore a birthday catsuit from the luxe label that was elegant, playful, and modest. (Last year, she also wore Saint Laurent for her birthday, though it was a black halter-neck cutout gown.)

On Nov. 22, Justin Bieber posted a birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram, where he shared several photos of the two of them. He posed with his wife in matching dark-hue attire. The singer looked dapper, but the showstopper in the images was the model’s velvet one-piece from Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway collection. The fashion maven styled the look with a skinny, sparkly belt for a glistening touch. To complete her timeless party outfit, she wore dangling chandelier earrings and black sling-back heels. Meanwhile, her hubby wore a pair of Jacquemus wide-leg trousers, a white top from X Karla, and Jimmy Choo’s JC/Eric Haze Ezra loafers. The duo proved they were a power couple who could ace a matchy-matchy couple look.

Bieber’s figure-hugging catsuit was a different party wear choice from her usual sultry LBDS, as she went the more modest route. Her covered-up ensemble would suit a variety of celebratory events in your own life: birthdays, wedding receptions, or even a company party. Her Saint Laurent Spring ‘22 one-piece, however, isn’t available yet to shop. In the meantime, you can recreate her outfit via a cutout, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit from Saint Laurent, or opt for Christian Cowan’s studded velvet catsuit that offers a bit of sparkle. Should you desire something more simplistic, go with the Norma Kamali number, which you can dress up or down depending on your footwear of choice.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.