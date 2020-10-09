There are so many key moments and elements that defined Princess Diana’s style: the exaggerated collars, oversized sweatshirts, bike shorts, that iconic off-the-shoulder little black dress. Over the years, the late royal’s signature aesthetic has continued to inspire fashion trends. Watchful fans will likely remember Princess Diana’s sheep sweater, which she famously wore to several polo matches in the ‘80s. In October 2020, Rowing Blazers paid tribute to the Princess of Wales by releasing a collection that included two sweaters from her iconic fashion file. The New York City-based prepster brand still carries the styles today, which means you can now shop Princess Di’s exact pieces (while supplies last).

Now, you may have already noticed that this season's biggest trends have given the prep school looks of the ‘80s and ‘90s new life, with the rise of pleated tennis skirts, sweater vests, and tweed suiting. However, another major look to emerge from the era is vibrant, graphic sweaters like the ones Diana opted for on her off-duty days. The aforementioned Rowing Blazers knits are identical to the ones the royal wore, and each replica was made in collaboration with their original designers. “My first step was not to design anything but to track down two British designers who made two very iconic sweaters for Diana,” Jack Carlson, Rowing Blazers’ founder said to TZR. “That’s what’s special to me, working with the original designers to do something real, something meaningful.”

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

To recreate Diana's red sheep sweater (pictured above), the brand teamed up with the women behind Warm & Wonderful — Joanna Osborne and Sally Muir — who hadn’t produced the top since 1994. As for the “I’m A Luxury” sweater, which Diana also famously wore in the '90s for a photo op with her sons William and Harry, Rowing Blazers looked to the British knitwear brand Gyles & George for its reimagining. Carlson used the two sweaters as the foundation of the brand’s collection. Then, she designed additional designs around them, using the late Princess as the archetype for the preppy spirit that lives in each item.

In addition to Diana's sweaters, the capsule featured cropped versions of Rowing Blazers’ signature rugby shirts, along with sleek patchwork suiting that's perfect for crisp fall weather. The commemorative styles are still available for purchase via the brand’s official website, so go ahead and shop its royal-inspired garments, below.

