Shop These Cozy Knits For Winter If You Like To Feel Warm & Toasty

Bundle up.

By Valerie Stepanova
Courtesy of Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall Resort 2022 knits.

In every seasonal wardrobe, there are certain pieces that most people own and wear — sometimes, you just can’t help but lean into the traditional dressing tropes. For winter, one of the most in-demand categories is warmth-preserving knitwear. Think about it: Most people you know have likely owned a cardigan or a sweater at some point in their life, regardless of their age, gender, or fashion tastes. If you want to stock up on cozy knits for winter (during the Black Friday sales, perhaps?), you’re in luck. Below, you’ll find TZR’s favorite selects, from a cropped cardigan to a pair of cable-knit lounge pants.

Sure, sweaters and knitted jumpers have been everyone’s go-to wintry staples for decades. But now, brands aren’t afraid to experiment and offer unconventional takes on classic knitwear items. The cardigan-and-bralette set from Danielle Guizio, for example, is the perfect cold-weather alternative to a summery crop top. Then, there’s the joyful rainbow-stripe miniskirt from Gimaguas, which will keep you feeling cozy and cute throughout the colder months. Finally, you can never go wrong with a patterned sweater ensemble — so go ahead and feel free to use Princess Diana’s sweater outfits as inspiration for your next cozy look.

Are you ready to stock up on knits? If so, keep scrolling to peruse TZR’s winter-appropriate knitwear that should be in your shopping cart STAT.

If you’re the kind of person who is always cold, you need to get your hands on this fashion-forward sweater from Jacquemus. Made from medium-weight merino wool, this style features a double collar — a built-in layering technique that provides additional warmth.
Sweater vests are in — and this chunky number will pair equally well with everything from dress shirts to colorful turtlenecks.
Cropped cardigans have now become a staple in every fashion girl’s wardrobe. Wear it on its own, or layer it over a slinky base layer for extra warmth.