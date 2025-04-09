The fashion industry isn’t afraid to get a little wacky. In recent years, designers have flexed their creative muscles, debuting styles that read entirely fresh and truly unexpected. Loewe, for one, has churned out viral heels adorned with nail polish bottles, balloons, and even broken eggs. Balenciaga’s love for untraditional RTW (think its towel skirt) knows no bounds. Meanwhile, handbags seem to be getting more outlandish by the season. In fact, it seems we’re in the era of quirky novelty purses.

Susan Korn, the designer behind Susan Alexandra, believes the growing appetite for silly bags stems from the current state of the world. “We always see a sartorial response to any political thing happening, and I can’t help but think when everything seems extra grim and scary, people need something to turn to,” the New York-based creative tells TZR over the phone. As such, folks are seeking fun accents as a way to escape the unpredictable world. The fashion insider also brings up the fact that the market is oversaturated with products, including handbags, making customers crave something unique. Though Korn has been coming out with playful pieces from day one, her new cat and dog-covered bags, which launched in September, have become especially in demand. How can an adorable animal not boost your mood a bit?

Jasmin Larian Hekmat, the founder of Cult Gaia, echoes Alexandra. According to the expert, the masses’ newfound love for whimsical bags is fueled by the desire for individuality. The brand has seen incredible success with its viral Florence Clutch, which mirrors a marble vase. “I found myself in a creative lull when my eyes landed on a vase filled with calla lilies on my desk,” she says about the inspiration behind the look. “And so, the vase clutch was born—a statement of form and function, designed to turn heads and spark conversation.” For Larian Hekmat, nothing is more satisfying than watching people’s reaction when they realize the silhouette is actually a bag — upon first glance, you’d think someone was carrying around their home decor. Intrigued? If so, scroll ahead to find 10 quirky, cute handbags on the market.

Cult Gaia Florence Clutch $498 See On Cult Gaia Thanks to its strong presence on TikTok, the aforementioned vase bag was so popular that it had a waitlist. Pro tip: Set it on your nightstand when you’re not toting it around.

Dauphinette Croissant Minaudière $395 See On Dauphinette It’s safe to assume you don’t own anything like this tasty-looking croissant bag. It feels like an appropriate option for a Saturday afternoon brunch, no?

Grace Ling Butt Metal Bag $990 See On Bergdorf Goodman Sure, carrying a metal butt-shaped bag isn’t for the faint of heart — but it’s a surefire way to set your look apart from the rest.

Susan Alexandra Mini Martini Bag $108 Susan Alexandra You either love or hate the taste of a martini — there’s not much in between. If you’re in the former camp, check out this adorable bag from Susan Alexandra. It deserves a night out in the city.

Puppets & Puppets Small Leather Cookie Bag $545 See On Puppets & Puppets Launched in 2021, Puppets & Puppets’ famed cookie bags have a loyal fan base. Walk around the streets of New York, and you’re bound to spot one out in the wild.

STAUD Juliet Bag $350 See On STAUD If Cult Gaia’s vase clutch is a bit over the top for your taste, this flower-shaped STAUD bag is a more subtle alternative. Consider bringing the romantic piece along to your next warm-weather wedding.

Edie Parker Undies Pouch $125 See On Edie Parker Why let a pair of silky undies hide underneath your bottoms? Thanks to Edie Parker, they can be the focal point of your whole outfit.

Moschino Watermelon Motif Clutch Bag $664 See On Farfetch This watermelon clutch from Moschino, one luxury designer championing quirky bags right now, screams summer. It’ll look especially sweet alongside a LWD and raffia flats.

Simkhai Bridget Metal Oyster Clutch $495 See On Simkhai Simkhai’s gold oyster clutch has been a red-hot item for years now, and there’s no sign of that changing. Though it’s not the most practical silhouette out there, the purse should be able to house a small wallet and keys for a special occasion.