If you're a longtime fan of Simone Rocha's delicate style or a devotee to the show Bridgerton, your latest peek into the designer's partnership with H&M will present a dose of romanticism. Ahead of March 11, when the Simone Rocha x H&M collection will be released, a lookbook showcasing pieces from the collab has found its way into the hands of eager fashion enthusiasts. The collection, which is a love letter to Rocha's soft signatures, features knitwear adorned with pearl collars, puffy-sleeved dresses with beaded embellishments, and ruffled trench coats.

Admirers of Rocha's baroque fashion aesthetic will also be pleased to know that the Irish designer reflected on runway creations from previous years to serve as inspiration for the H&M collection. "It's 10 years now since I started, so it was nice to look back through the archive," Rocha shared in an interview with Vogue. "It felt important to pick out pivotal moments that you could recognize as my codes, to share my identity."

Rocha's signature staples, such as jewel-encrusted headbands, pearl detailing, and dainty bows, can be found throughout the entire H&M collection. These delicate touches aren't confined to age or gender either, as this partnership marks Rocha's debut into menswear and childrenswear design. "When H&M came to talk, I said, if I'm going to do it, I want to do it for everybody, not only women, but for men and children — and to make sure they get the quality," she said in a statement. The collab also serves as an accessible gateway to get Rocha's fantastical style — pieces from her namesake brand can range in the thousands. The womenswear and menswear items from the H&M line, however, range from $150 to $300 while the children's items are $80 and below.

Before March 11 arrives, peruse through some images from the Simone Rocha x H&M lookbook, ahead. You'll want to make a note of your favorite pieces and bookmark this post as TZR will update it with shopping once the collab releases.

Courtesy of H&M

Courtesy of H&M

Courtesy of H&M

Courtesy of H&M