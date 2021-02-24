Leave it to London to light a creative spark after a year of keeping things simple. This stop on the fashion month circuit may be one of the smallest by volume, but it's abound with ideas and energy that make it a city worth watching. For the Fall 2021 season, London Fashion Week's must-know trends were all about bringing joy back into your closet by playing with pattern, texture, and color.

In continuation of the spring runways, there was plenty of prim tailoring to be found at the likes of Erdem and Emilia Wickstead — both in slick neutrals and in bright pops of cherry red and pale sky blue (two of the city's most dominant color choices). But, the more maximalist designers on the calendar — Vivienne Westwood, Simone Rocha, and Chopova Lowena for a start — embraced the more is more aesthetic, perhaps convincing you to break out all at once the pieces currently sitting on hangers in the back of your closet. If you've been feeling a bit unenthusiastic about the idea of dressing up, London is here to change your mind. Below, find all you need to know from across the pond.

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021: Creative Outlet

For the hobbyists who have dabbled in crochet or quilting over the last 12 months, this crafty trend is proof that designers are getting playful too. At the Burberry menswear show, patchwork tops were of particular note while at steadfast creative powerhouse Chopova Lowena, the collection and set design felt like a nod to time in the classroom.

Burberry Fall Winter 2021. Matty Bovan Chopova Lowena

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021: Twisted History

With all the buzz around Bridgerton (yes the Duke, but also the costumes), it shouldn't be all too surprising that Victorian and Regency-era details were central to many of Fall's collections. But, it wasn't enough to simply create clothes that replicated bygone times. Instead, designers reimagined the silhouettes of times past with punky twists and modern edge. There was nothing saccharine about these looks.

Simone Rocha Vivienne Westwood Yuhan Wang

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021: Taking Up Space

Like turning the amp up to an 11, designers in London chose to take the volume of their clothes up to the extreme. At Roksanda, models' bodies disappeared into the oversized ruffle silhouettes and at Harris Reed, fashion took a turn to the surreal.

Roksanda Molly Goddard Harris Reed

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021: Prim & Proper

For those with sweats lethargy, consider the tailoring of London a light in the horizon. Sharp suiting separates, crisp coats, and fitted bodices all served as a welcome turn away from the cozy, comfy silhouettes of the last year.

Emilia Wickstead Erdem Fashion East / Maximillian

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021: Cherry Red

There's a reason stop signs and fire trucks are slathered in this bold red hue — it calls for attention. Styled amidst swathes of soft neutrals, the eye-catching red color serves as an instant wake-up to a sleepy wardrobe.

Victoria Beckham Art School Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021: So Super '70s

Wide collars, vests, flared bottoms — this season's retro suiting is all about the details. While the last few seasons have touched on a number of trends true to the era — platform boots and yellow lenses included — the polished separates of the season ahead are worth considering.