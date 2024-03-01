While of-the-moment trends like coquettish bows and the second coming of peplum solidified their status relatively early in 2023, one craze, in particular, didn’t pick up speed amongst the celebrity set until the end of the year: chic silk headscarves. This winter, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa were some of the first to give the Audrey Hepburn-inspired headpiece a spot in their street style and red carpet rotations, and now, Jennifer Lawrence is ushering the resurgence into 2024’s mainstream. For an evening out during Paris Fashion Week, Lawrence styled an old-money-esque silk headscarf with a blend of edgy and elevated basics — a top-notch outfit formula we’ll definitely be channeling this spring.

On the evening of Feb. 29, a few days after touching down in Paris to attend the Dior Fall/Winter 2024 runway show, Lawrence was snapped by the paparazzi following a delicious dinner at the iconic French restaurant, Caviar Kaspia. The top half of her OOTN was perfectly Parisian, complete with the aforementioned multi-color scarf tied under her chin and a beige button-down jacket to match. However, for the rest of her look, the fashion muse leaned into her signature New York cool-girl aesthetic via a black leather pencil skirt from Raey, brown croc-embossed Toteme knee-high boots, and an unreleased black handbag from the buzzy Istanbul-based label, Manu Atelier. Lawrence let her timeless headpiece fulfill her accessories quota and opted out of any extra bling.

BACKGRID

A few hours earlier, Lawrence did a complete sartorial 180 for the iconic LVMH Prize Cocktail Party — one of the most star-studded soirées on the annual PFW calendar. For her first occasion of the night, the award-winning actor opted for a head-to-toe monochromatic moment courtesy of Dior. Lawrence stunned in a semi-sheer gray organza blouse layered overtop a matching sultry bra — an elevated take on the celeb-approved sheer trend. On the bottom, she slipped on a winter-ready wool skirt topped with a skinny croc-embossed belt. Her must-have headscarf was nowhere to be found, so she upped the ante on the accessories front. She rounded out her neutral numbers with silver hoop earrings, a classic minimalist watch, and pointy black pumps.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

With runway shows from ateliers like Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, and Louis Vuitton still to come this PFW, be sure to keep an eye out for more Lawrence sightings in upcoming front-row lineups. And in the meantime, channel her latest headscarf-clad co-ord with the curated edit below.