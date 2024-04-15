The first weekend of the 2024 Coachella festival has concluded, and, per usual, there’s a lot to unpack. Did you catch Sabrina Carpenter’s sweet wave to beau Barry Keoghan amid her performance? Or Lana Del Rey’s comeback show after a 10-year hiatus from the event? However, arguably the most internet-breaking moment from the three-day concert circuit was Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s appearance on April 13. The two were catching the sets from pals Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers. Swift, wearing a festival-friendly crossbody bag, was having the time of her life with her football player boyfriend.

Primed for low-key weekend excursions, her roomy carryall is courtesy of Stella McCartney’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Swift chose to use the detachable logo-covered canvas strap; however, there’s also the option to wear the multi-functional bag on your shoulder with the coordinating faux leather top handle.

Elsewhere in her festival outfit, the “Anti-Hero” singer rocked various laid-back, sporty separates, including a pleated black tenniscore-esque Halara miniskirt — which is currently on sale for $35 —and chunky, retro-inspired leather sneakers from Gucci. She endorsed Kelce’s family biz by wearing a baseball cap that read “New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce,” which is the name of their podcast. (A great marketing hack, indeed.) Finally, a slouchy, oversized leather bomber jacket topped off her desert look.

Kelce, on the other hand, flexed his fashion muscles by arriving in Indio wearing a print-happy look. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end married a light gray plaid button-down with blue striped pants — and the result was quite eye-grabbing. From there, he worked casual accessories, including a Happy Gilmore baseball hat, deep green bandana, and white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers into the outfit.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

If you were lucky enough to score tickets for the second weekend of Coachella, draw some outfit inspiration from Swift’s cool concert ensemble. Below, find an edit of festival-approved style to wear in the desert.